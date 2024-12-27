OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12-Price, Specs, Camera and Gaming

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of OnePlus 13 series on January 7,2025, during its Winter Launch Event. Also, OnePlus 13R would be launched officially in the Winter event, and now the biggest dilemma for the customers is whether to upgrade their old OnePlus phone or to continue with the old one? Purchasing a new OnePlus 13 phone would require an in-depth analysis of the upgraded features you would get in the new phone, as compared to the ones you had in your old phone. OnePlus 12 is being offered at a 7% discount on Amazon, and this factor also makes your purchase decision difficult. So, let’s compare the two phones, OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 13, in order to take the right purchase decision.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12- Specs Comparison

Specs OnePlus 13 OnePlus 12 Display 6.82 inches, 113.0 cm2 / 1440 x 3168 pixels Resolution 6.82 inches, 113.0 cm2 /1440 x 3168 pixels Resolution Dimensions 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm or 8.9 mm 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm OS Android 15, OxygenOS 15 Android 14, up to 4 major Android upgrades, OxygenOS 15 Performance Qualcomm SM8750-AB Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm) Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Storage 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM 256GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM Rear Camera 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP 50 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP Front Camera 32 MP 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh 5400 mAh Price Rs. 67000 to Rs. 70000- Expected Price Rs. 64999 on Amazon

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12- Display and Battery

OnePlus 13 comes with a sleek 6.82 inches display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 12 are quite similar when it comes to specifications like Display, RAM, Storage and camera Specifications. The drastic difference between the two phones can be seen when you look at their Battery and Performance (Chipset) specifications. OnePlus 12 had a 5400mAh battery, and its battery was bigger than the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL. OnePlus 13 gives you a battery of 6000mAh, and you can use your phone for approximately 1.96 days with a single charge. Though, it also depends on the way you use your phone. As soon as the phone runs out of battery, you can charge back your OnePlus 13 with speed with the help of 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The display size is similar for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 13, but the company says that the 6.82-inch 120Hz OLED screen (QHD+) display for OnePlus 13 would have more accurate colors and better visibility under the sun as compared to OnePlus 12. OnePlus 13 would also feature a micro quad curved display, which would make the bezels around the display slimmer. So, that could be another reason to upgrade from OnePlus 12 to OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12- Camera Performance

Camera performance in low light conditions has always been an issue with OnePlus phones, but OnePlus 12 brought a remarkable improvement over its predecessors in this aspect. The OnePlus 12 features a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, while the OnePlus 13 has a triple 50MP camera system and a similar 3x optical zoom with the telephoto camera. The camera specs are mostly the same for the two phones, but the ultra-wide camera has a brighter f/2.0 aperture lens which could be capable of capturing sharper details and also provide better low-light performance.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12- Performance

OnePlus 12 had set a new performance standard for all the phones that were released in the year 2024 with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip. OnePlus 13 is supposed to launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which will certainly take the performance standards to a whole new level in the industry. OnePlus 12 shows excellent performance while gaming, and the phone doesn’t heat up while playing games like Call of Duty Mobile and Wild Rift 3 at 120 FPS for long hours. OnePlus 13 is expected to deliver even better performance while gaming because of its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and its technically sound CPU and GPU architecture. OnePlus 13 will offer smoother gameplay and faster loading times, and would be able to handle most of the demanding games without any lag in performance. So, playing games like Call of Duty Mobile or Wild Rift 3 on OnePlus 13 would be an absolute delight for the mobile gamers.

OnePlus 12 was definitely an improvement over its predecessors, but OnePlus 13 offers upgrade in the form of a bigger, long-lasting battery, fast charging support, sharper display, and a powerful processor for gaming and routine tasks. If you are not worried about the higher price of the new phone, and are looking for a phone with all the mentioned upgrades, then OnePlus 13 is the right fit for you.

