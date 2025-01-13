OnePlus 13R sale is live in India: Price starts from Rs 42,999

The premium mid-range smartphone, OnePlus 13R, is available for sale in India from today with special launch offers. The 13R is an upgrade over last year’s OnePlus 12R and comes with a telephoto lens, improved IP rating, a larger battery, and a flat display all while keeping the same starting price of Rs 42,999.

OnePlus 13R Specifications:

Display: 6.78-inch 120Hz ProXDR AMOLED display with LTPO 4.1, 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The screen is flat, something the 4R doesn’t have.

Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the same processor found in the OnePlus 12.

RAM and Storage: Available with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Camera: Features a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary camera, a 50MP 2x Samsung JN5 telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front has a 16MP Sony IMX480 selfie camera. The rear cameras can record up to 4K at 60fps, while the front camera records at 1080p 30fps.

Battery and Charging: Comes with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, but no wireless charging.

Software: Runs OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, with the same update policy as the OnePlus 13.

Price and Launch Offers:

The OnePlus 13R is priced the same as last year, with the base model (12GB RAM/256GB storage) priced at Rs 42,999, and the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant priced at ₹46,999. As part of the launch offer, there’s an instant ₹3,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards, reducing the price to Rs 39,999 for the base model and ₹43,999 for the higher variant.

It’s available for purchase starting at 12 PM from today on OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Bajaj Electronics. The phone is available in two colors: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir.