Phone under Rs.10,000: Best Features in Budget Smartphones

There are plenty of smartphones in the market that are priced under Rs,10000. But the market is flooded with feature rich phones. It is very difficult to make a choice when you have so many options. We all need a phone that excels in display, battery, performance, chipset, processor and the list is never ending. We have curated a list of 5G, Budget friendly Phone under Rs.10,000. These phones mentioned in the list are the latest Budget Phones in 2025. Read further and make the best choice!

Here is a list of Phone under Rs.10,000

Poco M6 5G- Rs 8,499

The Poco M6 5G is a great choice for Phone under Rs.10,000. It consists of a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor. This is an advanced chipset that gives exceptional performance at such an unbeatable price. What’s more? It ensures smooth multitasking, seamless app launches, and an overall lag-free experience. It’s a great choice for casual users as well as gamers. Additionally, the Poco M6 5G features a stunning 6.74-inch 90Hz display. The display enhances viewing and gaming experiences. It also has a 50MP AI dual-camera system. It captures high quality photos and is a good option in this budget.

Affordable Price: Great value at under ₹10,000.

Impressive Camera: 50MP AI dual-camera for high-quality photos.

Long-lasting Battery: 5000mAh battery for all-day use.

Dual SIM Capability: Manage two numbers easily on one device.

Redmi A4 5G - Rs 8,499

Redmi A4 5G is a good choice for users while considering its cutting-edge Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor. This processor is the first of its kind in the market. It supports multitasking and smooth performance along with 5G connectivity. A 5G connectivity at this price is a future proof option. This is a budget friendly latest Phone under Rs.10,000. It has a 6.88-inch HD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. You can enjoy this phone’s viewing experience, during gaming or while streaming content. It comes with a 50MP dual-camera system and a robust 5160mAh battery. Redmi A4 5G is the latest phone with exceptional features.

Affordable Price: Excellent value at under ₹10,000.

High-Quality Camera: 50MP dual-camera system for stunning photography.

Long Battery Life: Robust 5160mAh battery for extended usage.

Redmi 13C 5G- Rs 9,099

Redmi 13C 5G is another great option for Phone under Rs.10,000. It has a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, which delivers exceptional performance and 5G connectivity. This phone also has an advanced chipset. Therefore, you should consider this if you want the latest phone under this price range. This chipset ensures smooth multitasking and gaming experiences. The Redmi 13C 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 50MP AI dual-camera system and a robust 5000mAh battery. So overall this phone has impressive features that elevate it above other budget options.

High-Quality Camera: 50MP AI dual-camera system for stunning photography.

Long Battery Life: Reliable 5000mAh battery for extended usage.

Ample Storage Options: Expandable storage to accommodate apps and media.

Motorola G35 5G- Rs 9,999

Motorola G35 5G has an impressive 120Hz refresh rate display. It gives a smooth and responsive viewing experience. It is another excellent option for Phone under Rs.10,000. This is the best feature of the phone as it enhances everything from scrolling through social media to gaming, making interactions feel fluid and engaging. It also has a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen. It is a luxury at this price as you may enjoy vibrant colors and sharp details, perfect for watching videos or playing games. It is powered by the Unisoc T760 chipset. This chipset ensures reliable performance as it also supports 5G connectivity for faster internet speeds. It also has a 50MP dual-camera system and a robust 5000mAh battery. This is another feature packed phone for such an attractive price.

Smooth Display: 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and gaming.

Reliable Performance: Powered by the Unisoc T760 chipset for efficient multitasking.

5G Connectivity: Future-proof technology for faster internet speeds.

Long Battery Life: 5000mAh battery ensures all-day usage.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G- Rs 9,999

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is the best choice for users. It has the most impressive software support, offering two years of software updates and five years of security updates. Yes, you read that right! This long-term software maintenance is rare in Phone under Rs.10,000. You can enjoy the latest features and security enhancements without needing to upgrade their devices frequently. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate display, a 50MP triple-camera system, and a robust 5000mAh battery. The Galaxy A14 5G guarantees a reliable user experience over time along with giving excellent performance experience. It is the best combination of affordability and longevity. This smartphone will remain relevant for years to come.

Long-Term Software Support: Two years of software updates and five years of security updates.

Smooth Display: 90Hz refresh rate for enhanced scrolling and gaming experiences.

High-Quality Camera: 50MP triple-camera system for capturing stunning photos.

Robust Battery Life: 5000mAh battery ensures all-day performance.











