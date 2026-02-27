OnePlus 15T tipped as compact flagship with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 7500mAh battery

The OnePlus 15T is expected to launch first in China before arriving in India, making the OnePlus 15T India launch one of the most awaited compact flagship releases of 2026. One of the OnePlus Community Managers in China has officially hinted at the Oneplus 15T, stating that it is coming out soon as a mini powerhouse to small-screen users. The next release of the OnePlus 13T will be in China, followed by its international launch, including that of India, shortly afterwards, probably as the OnePlus 15s. In India, the phone may launch as the OnePlus 15s, and the OnePlus 15T price in India is expected to target the premium-compact segment.

OnePlus 15T compact design meets flagship specs

The OnePlus 15T targets users looking for a compact flagship smartphone and a true small screen flagship phone with top-tier performance. The 15T is a pocketable beast, according to Tipster Digital Chat Station, although it still maintains a slim profile like the original. Leaks Leaks refer to a 6.32-inch 1.5K OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate to scroll, animate and play games incredibly smoothly. It is supposed to have equal lines of slim bezels and the best of the screen quality, without compromising appearance with one hand.

OnePlus 15T specs: Powerhouse performance inside

In terms of performance, the device is shaping up to be a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phone, making the leaked OnePlus 15T specs comparable to full-size flagships. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is at the center stage, under the hood, and provides the elite performance to demanding activities. Look for up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, the same as flagships of full size. Such an arrangement guarantees multitasking due to the lack of lag, high frame rates in games, and AI capabilities, all with a small form factor.

OnePlus 15T battery and charging upgrades

With a rumoured 7,500mAh cell, the OnePlus 15T battery could be one of the largest ever seen in a compact phone. Battery life is bright with a rumored 7,500mAh (or 8,000mAh) cell which is a huge increase in battery capacity compared to the 13T with 6,260mAh without exaggeration. It also has 100W wired fast charging which can be used to do quick top-ups and introduces wireless charging, which was not present in the previous model. Magnetic accessories that follow the MagSafe design and an ultra-thin magnetic cooling pad are both indicated to be used during gaming to improve heat regulation.

15T camera and India potential

Leaks suggest the OnePlus 15T camera could feature either a 200MP main sensor or a dual 50MP setup with telephoto support. There are rumours around the photography: there are rumors that it will have a 200MP main sensor, and some rumors that it will have a 50MP primary plus 50MP telephoto pair with 32mp selfie. Ultrasonic fingerprint, metal frame, and IP68/69 are the extra features. In the case of India, anticipate an arrival in April 2026 after China launches, and that is based on the 13s strategy.

OnePlus 15T is expected to reinvent the compact flagships in terms of power, endurance, and accessories on a pro level. Watch out to fans that need flagship specs in a smaller form. With flagship-grade hardware packed into a smaller body, the leaked OnePlus 15T specs could redefine what a compact flagship can offer in 2026.

