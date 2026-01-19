Is the OnePlus 15T launching early with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Power?

OnePlus 15T is shaping up as a compact flagship, positioned between the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, with an early 2026 China launch timeline. OnePlus is also working on the OnePlus 15T, a medium-sized flagship that is positioned between the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, which is said to be released in mid-to-late March 2026 in China. This schedule, posted by one of the tipsters, Digital Chat Station on Weibo, is a month before the OnePlus 13T is actually launched in April 2025, indicating that the small-screen powerhouse will be rolled out faster. According to Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 15T launch date is expected in mid-to-late March 2026 in China, earlier than its predecessor. This compact flagship smartphone targets users who want top-tier power without the bulk of large-screen devices.

Advertisment

OnePlus 15T: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Powerhouse

Oneplus 15T is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset as the flagship Oneplus 15, only in a smaller form factor. This is in line with leaks of 5 RAM/storage options, namely 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and an enormous 16GB+1TB, serving both the power user and the storage hoarder market segment. The OnePlus 15T is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, delivering flagship-level performance in a compact form factor.

OnePlus 15T specifications: Compact 6.31-inch flat display design

Leaked OnePlus 15T specifications suggest up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, a 1.5K OLED display, and IP69 certification. The OnePlus 15T display is expected to feature a 6.31-inch flat 1.5K OLED panel with ultra-slim bezels. In rendering leaks, a 1.5K OLED flat panel with a 6.31-inch screen and evenly spaced slim bezels can be seen to achieve a balance between the modern image and functionality. It will come in three colors, (Healing White Chocolate, Relaxing Matcha, and Pure Cocoa), which are guaranteed high-quality finishes on a lightweight 194g body. Security is through enhanced 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and IP69 is an indication that it can last the best in dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 15T: Camera, battery, and charging upgrades

One of the biggest highlights is the OnePlus 15T battery, which could exceed 7,000mAh despite the phone’s compact size. The photography enthusiasts can also expect a telephoto lens to be added to the back array and it will take the zoom capabilities to the next level, over and above the flagships. Battery life is stretched with a capacity of over 7,000mAh that reflects the latest trends in the OnePlus 15R, Turbo 6 and Turbo 6 V and combined with wireless charging options enabling cord-free convenience during 24-hour use.

Advertisment

India launch as OnePlus 15s?

OnePlus 15T is shaping up as a compact flagship, positioned between the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, with an early 2026 China launch timeline. Among OnePlus upcoming phones in 2026, the OnePlus 15T stands out for combining flagship power with a smaller footprint. Advertised teasers will make specs, pricings, and availability clear in the near future and in March it places it ideally just before summer refresh cycles.

The OnePlus 15T India launch could follow shortly after China, possibly under a rebranded name to suit global markets. For Indian consumers, OnePlus may introduce the device as the OnePlus 15s, following its usual global naming strategy. China will receive the branding of 15T, but India could receive an alternative of rebranding the device as the OnePlus 15s, since the company uses a global naming convention. This is a small flagship that may upset the mid-range market at the higher end, with almost the performance of the OnePlus 15 taking up a smaller size.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.