Oneplus Latest Phone: 13T Flat Screen and Custom Button Teased

In this article, you will learn everything about the Oneplus Latest Phone including its expected design, features and more. You can know more about the flat screen, new customisable button and why this OnePlus mobile is good for people who like compact yet powerful devices.

Oneplus Latest Phone: Release

The upcoming OnePlus mobile, OnePlus 13T is expected to be soon launched in China. Some exciting details have been shared by OnePlus China President Louis Lee ahead of its release on social media. This OnePlus phone will have a flat screen and a new customisable button, according to him, which will allow users to control their experience more.

Flat Screen for a Compact OnePlus Phone

The flat screen of OnePlus latest phone is one of the main highlights of the phone. Louis Lee, OnePlus 13T will be a compact phone with a 6.3 inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is smaller than the OnePlus 13 with a 6.82 inch display. A smaller size would make the OnePlus phone a handy yet powerful one.

Customisable Button for Extra Control

The other interesting feature of the OnePlus mobile in the making is a new button on the left side of the device. It will probably replace the alert slider that is common on many OnePlus phones. This customisable button, as mentioned by Louis Lee, will let users control standard functions such as mute, vibrate, and sound modes.

This button is special because it will also allow users to switch between system actions, making it much more useful than a regular switch. OnePlus has added a ‘very interesting function’ to this button, teased Lee, but will reveal more later.

When Will the OnePlus 13T Launch?

According to reports, the OnePlus 13T is the latest OnePlus phone and it will be released in April in China. More information is expected to be released in terms of features, price and availability as we approach the launch date of the phone. Those interested in getting the phone can watch the OnePlus store near me for updates.

Conclusion

If the OnePlus 13T turns out to be what it appears to be, it would be a compact and powerful OnePlus phone. This OnePlus mobile could be what users waiting for a smart, small-sized flagship are looking for with sleek flat screen and new shortcut button.



