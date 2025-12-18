The introduction of the OnePlus 15R in the Indian smartphone market is making waves, but OnePlus is already planning its next major move and that will be the OnePlus Turbo series. Officially announced, OnePlus has stated that it is going to add a new OnePlus phone product range that will be more performance and battery-life oriented, which will allow the company to take a more aggressive initiative in the high-end market. Read further to know what to expect from the OnePlus Turbo Series.

OnePlus Turbo Series: What to expect

OnePlus Turbo launch may be in 2026, beginning in China, and then possibly soon after, in India and other markets. The management of the brand has stressed that the Turbo line will be taken as a high-performance line with much attention paid to the battery life and gaming features. This is similar to the Ace/R series, but Oneplus indicates that the Turbo would be included in a higher end segment, aimed at customers who require the highest quality in speed, longevity, and game functionality.

Performance and battery

OnePlus is also trying to position Turbo series as the best in its category in battery life and performance. The company would like to make such devices the preferred option of a gamer and power user with the newest (or a-generation-old) flagship chipset and longer-lasting battery than its competitors. This plan will be used to directly compete with the trending gaming phones such as the iQOO and the Realme GT brands.

Positioning in the OnePlus lineup

Although it remains not clear whether the Turbo series will be better than the OnePlus 15 as the flagship, it is likely to be priced slightly lower than the flagship product. This also makes it a good choice for users who are interested in flagship performance at a lower price. The Turbo series will most probably be gamer oriented, complete with specifications that suit the serious mobile gaming and high mobilizing activities.

OnePlus 15R: Global debut

With OnePlus about to launch the Turbo series, the OnePlus 15R will be launched internationally this week in India, and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet, and Watch 2 Lite will be launched in other markets. The 15R will be sold at an expected price lower than Rs50,000 of the base model in India, and further offers put forward by the bank will make it cheaper.

OnePlus is also obviously extending its influence with Turbo series as it aims at performance enthusiasts and gamers who desire the highest battery life and performance. The introduction of the OnePlus 15R on the international market allows OnePlus to prepare the way to a more varied and competitive product range that would have a device to offer every kind of user in the Indian market.



