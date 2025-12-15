OnePlus 15R_ Selfie camera upgrade and flagship specs confirmed

OnePlus will release the OnePlus 15R on December 17 and the company has already stated that there will be a considerably new selfie camera. The OnePlus 15R will have the highest quality selfie camera phone in the R-series; the front camera of 32 megapixels with an autofocus feature. This is a huge jump considering that OnePlus 13R last year was equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera. Its 15R selfie camera is able to record 4K videos at 30fps which is an advantage over the 13R which only reaches 1080p of the camera. The DetailMax Engine will also be improved by allowing computational photography algorithms to improve the selfie shots. Read further to know about the selfie camera upgrades and other details.

OnePlus 15R: Flagship-level specs and features

The OnePlus 15R has more than selfies and it is loaded with flagship levels hardware and features. The phone will come with a 1.5K resolution display with 165Hz refresh rate which will give the phone a smooth display and rich colours. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset under the hood, making the phone the best with regard to performance in gaming and multitasking. The device is powered by a huge 7,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging that also has IP68/69 dust and water resistance to provide additional durability.

Camera and software

OnePlus 15R has a 50MP main camera with 4K 120fps video recording capacity, which makes it a formidable competitor among people who enjoy photography. The front camera is also reported to have an OmniVision sensor, whereas OnePlus 15 has a Sony IMX709 sensor. The smartphone will operate on the OxygenOS 16 that will provide the user with an easy and well-decorated experience. OnePlus 15R will come in three color schemes, including black, green, and violet.

Launch: Expectations

In its upgraded selfie camera, flagship hardware and well-developed features, the OnePlus 15R is proving to be an attractive product to the users who would like to use a high-performing smartphone with good camera performance. The December 17 release is much-anticipated and the OnePlus 15R would establish new standards within the R-series.

