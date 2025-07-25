Oppo K13 Turbo series India launch: Price, specs, and features revealed

Oppo is fully prepared to take up the battle in the competitive Indian mid-range smartphone market with the upcoming launch of the Oppo K13 Turbo and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro smartphones. Riding on the successful debut in China, both models are now rumoured to land in the Indian market by the first week of August 2025. The new series ought to add to the popularity of Oppo in best-performance hardware and new features making it a new standard in mid-range smartphones. Read further to know the price, specs and the best features of the Oppo K13 Turbo series in India.

Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro launch and expected price in India

Although its launch date is not known officially, credible leaks make us sure that both devices will launch at the beginning of August 2025. Their pricing is also supposed to be the aggressive ones, the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro:

Oppo K13 Turbo: Base form is expected to cost about Rs25000.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro: Expected approximately in India Rs30000.

To compare, the series itself cost CNY 1,799 (approx Rs.21,600) in China, and CNY 1,999 (approx Rs.24,000) in China, yet the local taxes and import tariffs could be the reasons for the slightly higher price in India.

Oppo K13 Turbo series: Specifications & features

Oppo is also providing the K13 Turbo series with hardware, which is ahead of the level in the segment, making it versatile and favourable among gamers, creators, and those, who are passionate about technology.

Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro: Expected specs

Feature Oppo K13 Turbo Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Display 6.8” 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz 6.8” 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8450 Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM/Storage Up to 12GB/256GB (expected) Up to 12GB/256GB (expected) Cooling Built-in fan, 7,000 sq mm VC Built-in fan, 7,000 sq mm VC Rear Camera 50MP + 2MP 50MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 7,000mAh, 80W fast charging 7,000mAh, 80W fast charging Durability IPX6, IPX8, IPX9 IPX6, IPX8, IPX9 Software Android 15-based ColorOS Android 15-based ColorOS Price (Expected) Rs25,000 Rs30,000

Oppo K13 Turbo series: Game changing features

Exclusive performance at the middle price range with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and Dimensity 8450 processors.

Active cooling with specialised fans and huge vapor chambers which are more commonly found on gaming phones.

Massive 7,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging- perfect for power users, gamers and high content consumers.

High-quality AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and high IP rating of dustproofness and water resistance.

The latest Android 15 UI provides a clean and fast day-one experience.

Conclusion

The product lineup of the Oppo K13 Turbo series and the Turbo Pro are becoming some of the most anticipated mid-range devices of 2025 that feature futuristic performance and advanced cooling, superior durability, long battery life, and fast charging. Offering brutal pricing and premium offerings in terms of hardware, Oppo is primarily going after power users in India who would not compromise on the quality of experience but would not want to pay a flagship price.





