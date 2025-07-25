Subscribe

0

smartphones

Oppo K13 Turbo series India launch: Price, specs, and features revealed

The new series ought to add to the popularity of Oppo in best-performance hardware and new features. Read further to know the price, specs and the best features of the Oppo K13 Turbo series in India.

author-image
Preeti Anand
New Update
Oppo K13 Turbo
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

Oppo is fully prepared to take up the battle in the competitive Indian mid-range smartphone market with the upcoming launch of the Oppo K13 Turbo and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro smartphones. Riding on the successful debut in China, both models are now rumoured to land in the Indian market by the first week of August 2025. The new series ought to add to the popularity of Oppo in best-performance hardware and new features making it a new standard in mid-range smartphones. Read further to know the price, specs and the best features of the Oppo K13 Turbo series in India.

Advertisment

Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro launch and expected price in India

Although its launch date is not known officially, credible leaks make us sure that both devices will launch at the beginning of August 2025. Their pricing is also supposed to be the aggressive ones, the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro:

  • Oppo K13 Turbo: Base form is expected to cost about Rs25000.

  • Oppo K13 Turbo Pro: Expected approximately in India Rs30000.

To compare, the series itself cost CNY 1,799 (approx Rs.21,600) in China, and CNY 1,999 (approx Rs.24,000) in China, yet the local taxes and import tariffs could be the reasons for the slightly higher price in India.

Oppo K13 Turbo series: Specifications & features

Oppo is also providing the K13 Turbo series with hardware, which is ahead of the level in the segment, making it versatile and favourable among gamers, creators, and those, who are passionate about technology.

Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro: Expected specs

Feature

Oppo K13 Turbo

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro

Display

6.8” 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

6.8” 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM/Storage

Up to 12GB/256GB (expected)

Up to 12GB/256GB (expected)

Cooling

Built-in fan, 7,000 sq mm VC

Built-in fan, 7,000 sq mm VC

Rear Camera

50MP + 2MP

50MP + 2MP

Front Camera

16MP

16MP

Battery

7,000mAh, 80W fast charging

7,000mAh, 80W fast charging

Durability

IPX6, IPX8, IPX9

IPX6, IPX8, IPX9

Software

Android 15-based ColorOS

Android 15-based ColorOS

Price (Expected)

Rs25,000

Rs30,000

Oppo K13 Turbo series: Game changing features

  • Exclusive performance at the middle price range with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and Dimensity 8450 processors.

  • Active cooling with specialised fans and huge vapor chambers which are more commonly found on gaming phones.

  • Massive 7,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging- perfect for power users, gamers and high content consumers.

  • High-quality AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and high IP rating of dustproofness and water resistance.

  • The latest Android 15 UI provides a clean and fast day-one experience.

 

Conclusion

The product lineup of the Oppo K13 Turbo series and the Turbo Pro are becoming some of the most anticipated mid-range devices of 2025 that feature futuristic performance and advanced cooling, superior durability, long battery life, and fast charging. Offering brutal pricing and premium offerings in terms of hardware, Oppo is primarily going after power users in India who would not compromise on the quality of experience but would not want to pay a flagship price.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us: