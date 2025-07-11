Oppo K13 Turbo Pro spotted on Geekbench_ Specs, features, and India launch details

A seemingly promising device marketed as the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro has created a buzz following its recent appearance on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8's Gen 4 chipset, a popular search term in the Android smartphone community. It is one of the long-awaited gadgets that will become a game-changer in the mid-range/gaming phone market, although it will have to compete with other models, such as the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro and the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro. Read further to know about the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Geekbench performance

An analysis by Geekbench revealed a single-core score of 2156 and multi-core score of 6652 and the model number is PLE110, which proves the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8's Gen 4 SoC and has an obscenely huge 16GB RAM and is running the Android 15 operating system. The CPU class consists of one high-performance core clocked at 3.21GHz, three cores clocked at 3.01GHz, 2 at 2.80GHz and 2 at 2.02 GHz, graphics are provided by Adreno 825 GPU-so it is a fantastic choice of those who are doing a search of the best gaming phone 2025 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 phones mobile.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro: Display and design

There are rumours and leaks that Oppo K13 Turbo Pro will come with a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED LTPS display with a blistering 144Hz refresh rate. This makes the gadget in the category of the best 144Hz display phone and OLED gaming smartphones. It should also feature an IPX8 water protection build, a plastic middle frame, and RGB lighting, which should be attractive to those users who are looking into saving the term or words “waterproof gaming phones” and “RGB lighting smartphones.”

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro: Camera and cooling

The camera system would be tilted to open 50MP main camera and 2MP secondary camera in the back with a 16MP front camera to capture high-resolution selfies and video calls. On its thermal management, the K13 Turbo Pro is said to have an active cooling fan which is currently a popular choice in the “best cooling phones for gaming” series in order to maintain a stable performance throughout the busier periods.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro: Storage, battery, and security

The device is likely to have an internal storage of up to 512GB and respond to searches on large storage smartphones and will have a huge battery (it has been rumoured that it would have a capacity of 5,500mAh) and fast charging support making it a suitable query on long battery life phone and fast charging Android phone. There will probably be some security provisions on it such as an in-display fingerprint.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro: Colour options and variants

There will also be a pro model of the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro which may have a Knight Silver colour specially but there are no confirmations yet- so this indeed makes it a noteworthy internet search topic under the title of Oppo K13 Turbo Pro colours. The regular K13 Turbo can be in Knight White also.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro: Price in India and launch timeline

Oppo K13 Turbo Pros price starts at the Indian market will begin with a base price of Rs. 29,999 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variants. Its official release date is still not stated, however it is leaked, it will be launched in July in China, and the start of India schedule will be shortly after.

Oppo K13 Turbo vs K13 Turbo Pro: Differences

Feature K13 Turbo (Rumoured) K13 Turbo Pro (Rumoured) Processor Dimensity 8450 Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Display 6.8-inch OLED, 120/144Hz 6.8-inch OLED, 144Hz RAM Up to 16GB Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Rear Camera 50MP + 2MP 50MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Cooling RGB fan (rumoured) RGB fan (rumoured) Colours Black Warrior, First Purple, Knight White Black Warrior, First Purple, Knight Silver

Why is the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro trending?

Having blue screen, 144Hz OLED monitor, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, active cooling system, and other features optimised to serve gamers, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is soon gaining popularity as a frequently searched among the upcoming gaming phones in India 2025. Paired with flagship-grade performance, cool running, a large battery, and an advanced design, it will be one of the best devices in the mid-range market and one of the best Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 phones.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.