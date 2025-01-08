Oppo Reno 13 5G series: Is It Worth the New Price Tag?

Oppo Reno 13 5G series is soon set to launch in the coming days. We are expecting a new design, chipsets, wonderful camera upgrades and more. This series will have two models- Oppo Reno 13 5G and Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G. Customers will have an option to pick a smartphone as per their requirements. There have been a lot of leaks and rumours around these devices. But the latest report says there is a price hike on the phone. Yes! You heard that right. It may not sound promising for now but, let’s read further to know the price and other details about the phone. It will help you to decide if it is worth the upgrade.

Oppo Reno 13 5G series: Price

AN Leaks a tipster shared a post on X. He has revealed the expected price of the Oppo Reno 13 5G series- Oppo Reno 13 5G and Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G. Oppo Reno 13 5G is to be launched in two variants in terms of storage. 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The prices are different as per the storage. They may be priced at Rs. 37,000 and Rs. 39,999. This shows a price hike of almost Rs.5000 for the vanilla model.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is expected to have two storage options as well- 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB. The price is expected to be Rs..49999 and Rs.54999 respectively. So this means there is a price hike of Rs.13,000 on the Pro model if you compare it to the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G.

Why should you consider buying the Oppo Reno 13 5G?

There are many reasons to buy this upcoming smartphone. But the most exciting thing about this phone is it’s camera.A 50-megapixel camera that has the ability to capture the best photos. Anyone who loves photography can consider this phone. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. This chipset ensures smooth performance during multitasking and not to miss, Gaming! It has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This usually gives bright colours to your display and helps with smooth scrolling. It will enhance your viewing experience to the fullest. Even when you want to play games or watch videos. Another great feature is the 5,600mAh battery. It supports fast charging. And you can use your phone for hours all through the day without running out of power.

The exceptional camera of the Oppo Reno 13 5G has advanced photography capabilities. It provides optical image stabilisation. It has a powerful front camera for selfies. Even if you are taking pictures in low light or wanting to zoom in on distant views, the Oppo Reno 13 5G is capable of delivering impressive results. Any photography enthusiast will love using this phone.