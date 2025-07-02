OPPO Reno 14 Series launch in India_ Date, camera, and specifications

OPPO will release the much-hyped Reno 14 series in India on July 3, 2025. These are the Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro, and Reno 14F and are aimed at photography lovers and mobile creators with the segment-first cameras and advanced AI. Oppo phones are loved by Indian users as they are featuristic. Read further to know all details about the OPPO Reno 14 Series.
OPPO Reno 14 Series: Specifications
|
Feature
|
Reno 14 5G
|
Reno 14 Pro 5G
|
Display
|
6.59-inch OLED, 120Hz, 1256×2760 px, 1200 nits
|
6.83-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 1.5K (1272×2800 px)
|
Processor
|
MediaTek Dimensity 8350
|
MediaTek Dimensity 8450
|
RAM/Storage
|
Up to 12GB RAM / 256GB storage
|
12GB RAM / 256GB storage
|
Rear Cameras
|
Triple: 50MP main (Sony IMX5883) + 50MP + 8MP
|
Triple: 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3.5x optical, 120x digital zoom)
|
Front Camera
|
50MP
|
50MP
|
Battery
|
6,000mAh, 80W fast charging
|
6,200mAh, 80W fast charging, 50W wireless
|
Operating System
|
Android 15 with ColorOS
|
Android 15 with ColorOS
|
AI Features
|
AI Flash Photography, AI LivePhoto 2.0, AI Editor 2.0, AI Perfect Shot, AI Voice Enhancer
|
All features of Reno 14 plus enhanced AI imaging
|
Build/Protection
|
Crystal Shield Glass, IP66/IP68 rating
|
Gorilla Glass, IP69 rating
|
Design
|
Curved edges, slim profile
|
Curved edges, slim profile
|
Price (Expected)
|
Rs39,999
|
Rs53,999–Rs55,999
|
Connectivity
|
5G, Wi-Fi, NFC
|
5G, Wi-Fi, NFC
What makes the Reno 14 Pro's camera setup stand out in its segment?
The camera system in the Reno 14 Pro is exceptional in its category, with its triple 50 megapixels with a main sensor of OmniVision OV50E, a 50 megapixels ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50 megapixels with a periscope telephoto lens offering optimal 3.5 optical zoom and a digital zoom in up to 120x. The lens structure supports the real zero loss optical zoom with an impressive compression of the background that allows purely professional-looking portraits and zoom-in detail. The giant 1/1.55-inch sensor is the main one and guarantees flagship-level photographs in the night time, and the three lenses in the rear also take 4K HDR video at 60fps, something that is uncommon in the price bracket. The camera on the front has a 50MP selfie camera, autofocus and helps take great looking, sharp self-portraits, as well as 4K video. The Reno 14 Pro also takes mobile photography to a whole new level with AI Flash, Photography, powerful low-light performance, and a variety of AI-powered features such as AI Portrait, Nightscape Mode, and AI Editor 2.0 making it the best option to consider by both content creators, vloggers, and photography enthusiasts at the mid-premium price segments.
Why does the OPPO Reno 14 Series stand out?
OPPO Reno 14 series is set to shake up the sub-Rs.50,000 price band as the series offers flagship-level hardware, breathtaking design, and AI-enhanced photography. The Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro aim to satisfy the needs and preferences of users that prefer design-oriented smartphones yet they expect functionality as well by empowering them with features such as the segment-first 3.5x optical zoom, AI Flash Photography, and AI LivePhoto 2.0. Added support in the form of large batteries, high-speed charging, and even sturdy water/dust resistance make them even more desirable to those in power-user circles as well as the creators.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.