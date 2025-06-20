Oppo Reno 14 Series: Is the launch confirmed?

The popular Reno series will be further introduced in India; Oppo is planning the release of Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G. These new models are awaited after they make an entry in China, and it is expected to bring a new set of upgrades, stylish design in the Indian smartphone market. The new Reno 14 5G line will resemble its Chinese sister models in functionality and design, with Oppo sticking to the camera and display quality, and the company that focuses on fast charging. Read further to know the launch date, price and what’s new in the Oppo Reno 14 Series.

Oppo Reno 14 Series: Launch date

Although Oppo has not come out formally to state the launch date, industry insiders and tipsters suggest that the Oppo Reno 14 Series might find their way on Indian shelves as early as the first week in July.

The colour combination is also raising a concern of tech lovers and normal consumers due to the diverse color schemes, including a splendid Pearl White model. With the official launching in the near future, further details are bound to take effect but at this point, everyone is watching the next step of Oppo in the competitive mid-range category.

What’s new in the Oppo Reno 14 Series?

Next-Gen Chipsets: Upgraded to Dimensity 8350 and 8450 for better performance and efficiency.

Bigger Batteries: 6,000mAh and 6,200mAh batteries are among the largest in the segment, paired with ultra-fast charging.

Triple 50MP Cameras: Flagship-level camera hardware for both rear and front shooters.

Premium Display: 1.5K AMOLED panels with high refresh and touch sampling rates.

Improved Durability: IP68/IP69 rating and Crystal Shield Glass for added protection.

Latest Android 15: Ships with the newest software for the best user experience.

Oppo Reno 14 Series: Expected price

The Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G are coming to India and the price is one of the factors people have in mind purchasing this device. Officially, Oppo has not stated the Indian prices, but a positive indication by the industry insiders and new Chinese launches are an eye opener as to what we can expect in comparison.

Oppo Reno 14 5G

The base model of the Reno 14 5G would be priced at approximately Rs 33600- Rs 40000 equivalent to 12GB RAM + 256 ROM. According to some of the sources, the base variant may attain the lowest price point of Rs 32990, and the more storage and RAM, the more expensive they become. This is well in line with the Chinese retail price of 2,799 Yuan (approximately Rs 33,200).

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G: Price

The Reno 14 Pro 5G (12GB + 256GB) is expected to set price at Rs 41500 to Rs 55000 in India. Its higher end model with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage might sell between Rs 53400 which translates to CNY 4,499 in China. Other sources predict an even higher price limit, up to Rs. 59990, of the highest spec installations.

Model RAM + Storage Expected Price (India) Oppo Reno 14 5G 12GB + 256GB Rs33,600 – Rs40,000 Oppo Reno 14 5G 16GB + 1TB Up to Rs45,100 Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G 12GB + 256GB Rs41,500 – Rs55,000 Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G 16GB + 1TB Up to Rs53,400 – Rs59,990





Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.