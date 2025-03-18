Oppo, a leading smartphone manufacturer. Oppo launches very good Oppo Phones every year that are loved by the Indian consumers. It has several exciting devices lined up for release in 2025. Anyone who has used an Oppo phone knows about the good features Oppo provides at an affordable price. Here are the details of Oppo Upcoming Phones.

Upcoming OPPO Mobile Phones in India

Oppo Find N5

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

Oppo K12 Plus

Oppo A5 Pro

Oppo Reno13 F

Our Top Picks: Upcoming OPPO Mobile Phones in India

Oppo Find N5

The Oppo Find N5 is a premium foldable Oppo Upcoming Phones. It is top notch for style, durability, and top-tier performance. It stands out as one of the slimmest foldable phones. Yes! The slimmest. It has a sleek and modern look that does not compromise durability. Here are some of the features of the phone.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and LPDDR5X RAM. The device ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, and app performance.

A large battery with fast charging support ensures long-lasting use with minimal downtime.

With an IPX9 rating, it provides excellent water resistance.

The triple-camera system delivers high-quality photos in different scenarios, from wide-angle landscapes to detailed zoom shots.

Both the inner and cover displays feature high-resolution AMOLED panels with fast refresh rates, making them perfect for gaming and media consumption.

Available in stylish Cosmic Black and Misty White, the Oppo Find N5 offers a premium build and a seamless foldable experience.

It is a great choice for those looking for innovation and elegance in a smartphone.

Feature Details Design Slim foldable design, barely thicker than a USB-C port when unfolded; measures around 9.xmm thickness. Durability High water resistance with IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings, ensuring protection against water exposure. Processor Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU for flagship-level performance. Camera Circular camera module with three 50MP sensors, including primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses for versatile photography. Display - Inner Display: 8.12-inch AMOLED with 2380 x 2248 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. - Cover Display: 6.62-inch AMOLED with 2616 x 1140 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Battery Large 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Operating System Ships with Android 15, customized with ColorOS 15 for enhanced user experience. Connectivity Supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GSM, HSPA, LTE, and 5G for seamless connectivity. Launch Date Officially launched on February 20, 2025, globally available in Cosmic Black and Misty White color options.







Oppo Find X8 Ultra

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is a premium Oppo Upcoming Phones that provides stylish looks, high performance, and unique features.

It has a sleek flat display and an ultra-thin 8.xx mm body, which gives you a stylish and comfortable feel.

It performs smoothly for gaming, video editing, and multitasking due to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The quad-camera system, which has a 1-inch primary sensor and the ability to do macro with the telephoto lens, produces good pictures in almost any light. A large 6,000 mAh+ battery gives you a long time of use, and fast charging means you won’t be idle for long.

The phone is also dust and water-resistant due to its IP68 rating, which makes it more durable.

Another pro is an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for secure locking and a custom vibration motor for better tactile feedback.

All these features make the Oppo Find X8 Ultra a perfect choice for anyone looking for a high-end smartphone experience.

Feature Details Display 6.82-inch flat "2K" OLED display with ultra-narrow symmetrical bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Processor Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, offering top-tier performance for gaming and multitasking. Charging Supports 120W fast charging (not 100W as previously mentioned) for quick battery replenishment. Camera Quad-camera setup featuring a 1-inch primary sensor, two periscope telephoto lenses (3x and 6x optical zoom), and an ultra-wide lens. Launch Date Expected to launch in April 2025.

Other Anticipated Models

Oppo K12 Plus:

The Oppo K12 Plus is an Oppo Upcoming Phones, great choice for users looking for a budget-friendly phone with strong performance and long battery life.

Expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and equipped with a 50MP dual primary camera setup.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, it ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, and daily tasks without lag.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers a bright and smooth visual experience, perfect for watching videos and scrolling through apps.

The phone features a 50MP AI-powered main camera, delivering clear and detailed photos even in low light.

With a large 5,500mAh battery and 80W fast charging, users can enjoy all-day usage with quick recharge times.

It also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, adding extra durability.

The Oppo K12 Plus is a solid option for those seeking a stylish, powerful, and long-lasting smartphone at an affordable price.

Oppo A5 Pro:

The Oppo A5 Pro is a great option for users looking for a budget-friendly Oppo Upcoming Phones with reliable features.

Expected to offer a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, and a 50MP dual primary camera setup.

The 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging ensures all-day usage without frequent charging breaks.

It comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

With an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, the Oppo A5 Pro adds durability to its stylish design.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

Its 50MP AI dual-camera setup captures decent photos, while the 8MP front camera is good for selfies.

Overall, it’s a solid choice for users who want a good display, decent cameras, and long battery life at an affordable price.

Oppo Reno13 F:

The Oppo Reno13 F is a great choice for users who want stylish Oppo Upcoming Phones with good performance at an affordable price.