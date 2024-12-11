Poco M6 Plus Available at a Steal Price on Flipkart: Is It Worth It?

Are you looking for an affordable smartphone with lots of features? The Poco M6 Plus might be the ideal smartphone in that case. Its glass back and Ring Flash design give it a high-end, striking appearance. Users will have the fastest internet connection because it is a low-cost 5G smartphone. In addition to its sleek appearance and 5G connection, the Poco M6 Plus boasts a potent chipset that delivers strong performance. The good news is that Flipkart now offers smartphones at a reduced price, enabling smartphone customers to purchase them for even less money. Thus, be aware of the offers and savings on the Poco M6 Plus and buy it at a fair price.

Is the quality of the Poco M6 Plus poor?

The Poco M6 Plus is considered a reliable performer for daily duties. It provides decent value for Rs15999, a sizable screen with a high refresh rate, a respectable battery life, and adequate performance for light gaming and watching video. Although it performs exceptionally well in several areas, critics point out that it has significant drawbacks, including mediocre low-light camera performance, a lack of high-end building materials, and software bloat. Its single speaker's audio quality could be better for playing media.

Poco M6 Plus, deals, and discounts

With 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, the Poco M6 Plus retails for Rs. 15999. However, Flipkart offers customers a 28% discount on low-cost smartphones for just Rs. 11999.

Not only that, but Flipkart is also offering bank and exchange incentives to further down smartphone prices. Consequently, customers who place orders of Rs. 5000 or more can receive 10% off up to Rs. 1250 on Federal Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Customers who use the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can also receive 5% limitless cashback. Finally, customers can use the exchange offer to save up to Rs. 10,400 on the Poco M6 Plus. As a result, the smartphone is available for less than Rs. 100,000, which is an excellent bargain for customers who would otherwise have to pay a staggering Rs. 6,000 for a Poco M6 Plus.

Why should you purchase a Poco M6 Plus?

The 6.79-inch Adaptive Sync FHD+ display on the Poco M6 Plus has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. A Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Edition processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage power. A 108MP primary camera and a 3x in-sensor zoom make up the dual camera configuration of the Poco M6 Plus. It has a 13MP selfie camera as well. A 5030 mAh battery that can handle 33 W fast charging powers it. It has several cutting-edge features, like AI Night Mode, and is powered by Xiaomi HyperOS. As a result, if purchased from Flipkart, it is a good smartphone for less than Rs. 10,000.

Conclusion

The Poco M6 Plus is a good but affordable choice that satisfies fundamental requirements. Potential customers should consider its drawbacks, especially the build quality and camera performance. Despite several disadvantages, the Poco M6 Plus looks like a good option for people looking for a cheap smartphone that they can use for daily activities like messaging, social media browsing, and watching videos.