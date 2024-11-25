Realme 14 Pro 5G Leaks surfaced: What to Expect?

The Realme 14 Pro 5G has surfaced in leaks even before its official announcement in India. As the direct successor to the Realme 13 Pro, which launched earlier this year, it is generating significant buzz. Here’s a detailed look at everything we know so far about this highly anticipated device.

Realme 14 Pro 5G: What does it bring to the Table?

While Realme is preparing to launch its flagship GT 7 Pro in India, a new mid-range series seems to be quietly making its way to the market. Reports suggest that the Realme 14 Pro, bearing the model number RMX5056, is gearing up for an Indian release with multiple storage options and stylish color variants.

Storage and Color Options

The Realme 14 Pro will be available in three storage configurations:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

For aesthetics, buyers can choose between two sophisticated hues: Pearl White and Suede Gray.

Expanding the Realme 14 Lineup

The Realme 14 Pro won’t be launching alone. It is part of a broader lineup that includes the Realme 14x, Realme 14 Pro Lite, Realme 14 Pro, and Realme 14 Pro+. This expansion aims to cater to a variety of user preferences and budgets.

Launch Timeline and Pricing

Although the exact launch date remains uncertain, sources indicate that the Realme 14 Pro, along with the Pro+ and Pro Lite models, could debut in January 2025 in India. Other variants like the Realme 14x might follow shortly after.

In terms of pricing, the Realme 14 Pro series is expected to start at around ₹30,000, marking a slight increase over its predecessor’s pricing.

This is all the information available at the moment, but further details about specifications, features, and official release dates are expected to emerge soon. Stay connected for the latest updates on the Realme 14 Pro 5G and its mid-range lineup.

