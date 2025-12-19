Realme 16 Pro+ leaks_ Features, specifications and more

The next mid-range competitor of Realme is already hitting the sound even before the launch. The Realme 16 Pro+ is a new mid range phone that is scheduled to launch in India shortly according to Realme. Before the device is released, leaks of the Realme 16 Pro+ specifications have made their way online thereby giving us some idea of what to expect of the 16 Pro+. Tipping the hat to the Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ is the first in a series of products that is preparing to launch in India with spec leaks suggesting a highly aggressive approach.

Realme 16 Pro+: Design and display leaks

16 Pro+ is purported to have a huge display of 6.8 inch OLED with 1.5K screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, according to certification listings and tipster leaks. This would provide a visible improvement over regular FHD-based panels in sharpness, and remain battery friendly all compared to full 2K. It is reported that the phone is approximately 8.49mm thick and weighs approximately 203g which is rather thick but reasonable considering the battery capacity reported.

The real-world images indicate that this time Realme will go with a bold design, and the squiricle (square-circle) camera module will be placed at the back. This language of design resembles what we have observed in the Oppo X9 series and OnePlus 15 line, suggesting a more family-friendly, more upscale look. The handset is also reported to have an in-screen fingerprint scan and an IR blaster which will make it to be more usable by the users who can control TVs, ACs and other appliances with IR within their phones.

Hardware, software and expected performance

The 16 Pro+, under the hood, is proposed to have the use of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The chipset will be targeting a high-end upper mid-range performance, with customers who game, multitask a lot, or are dependent on AI-driven functions, but without approaching flagship pricing. Along with this, Realme will have the phone shipped with Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and promise three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches, which is currently in line with industry expectations in the longevity of the phone in this price range.

This mix of a modern mid-range Snapdragon processor, high-frequency OLED display and long-term software investment implies that Realme is aiming at the category of users who are looking at a daily driver that will be future-proved, and not an over-the-top spec launch-week phone. It also sets the 16 Pro+ competitively with the market leaders such as OnePlus and Xiaomi who are also promising the same in their own mid-tier products.

Camera hardware: What the leaks reveal about the Realme 16 Pro+

On optics, the Realme 16 Pro+ is expected to have a 50MP, presumably with a large sensor, primary rear camera with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The leak does not explicitly specify other auxiliary sensors, such as macro and depth, but historically, Realme will include at least an extra three auxiliary lenses, hence that is a possibility. On the front side, the phone may be accommodating a 50MP selfie shooter, which fits in line with the recent trend of Realme putting a lot of emphasis on the high-resolution front cameras amongst creators and selfie-driven users.

Provided that these camera specifications are accurate, the 16 Pro+ can be marketed as a versatile imaging camera, offering sharp images of primary and selfie cameras, and the flexibility of an ultra-wide when traveling, landscape, or taking a photo of a lot of people. The ultimate image processing, low-light performance, and video stabilisation tuning will be the determinant of the performance of the model compared to its competitors (eg, the upcoming OnePlus 15R and Redmi 15 series).

Realme 16 Pro+: Battery, variants and design collaboration

Among the most intriguing leaked information, there is the battery: the Realme 16 Pro+ is reported to have a huge 7,000mAh battery. This is much bigger than most mid-range phones with a typical 4,500-5,500mAh battery, and should result in a great deal of endurance, particularly at 1.5K panel instead of the full 2K resolution. But, the information regarding the charging speed is still under the veil, and there is no tangible leakage on wattage or the technology of the charging.

In addition to pure hardware, Realme is also embracing design story-telling. The brand has also confirmed a partnership with the famous Japanese designer, Naoto Fukasawa, and, following its culture of Master editions, has led a more artistic, industrial design style. The colour choices that will be assured before the launch are Master Gold and Master Grey, and India-exclusive colours such as Camellia Pink and the Orchid Purple. This provides Realme with an added advantage among users who consider their phone a fashion accessory more than a device.

Realme 16 Pro+: Price (expected) and launch

The Realme 16 Pro series will heavily rely on pricing. The Realme 15 Pro that was released in India at an initial price of Rs28,999, however, because of the recent rise in the prices of memory chips, it is anticipated that the 16 Pro series brand will be offered at a higher price. It is already expected that the 16 Pro+ will at least cost a tiny bit more than the Rs30,000 point, which will position it directly against the high-quality mid-range phones of Oneplus and Xiaomi.

Realme has already verified that the 16 Pro series will be availed in India through Flipkart and the Realme India online store, which implies that there will be early access and bank offers. The combination of OLED display, huge battery, current Snapdragon chipset and finishes by designers, it appears that Realme is positioning the 16 Pro+ as a hero device in the higher mid-range segment.

Competition: OnePlus and Xiaomi ready to clash

The Realme 16 Pro series will not be released in the vacuum. OnePlus is also about to release OnePlus 15R in India that is likely to compete directly on performance and charging speed. In the meantime, Xiaomi is preparing the Redmi 15, the first of which is said to be released on January 6. This implies that the mid-range Android market in India is developing to be highly competitive in the coming early 2025.

To the buyers, it is good news that there is that competition. Realme will have to be careful with the price, specs and design in order to outsmart the brand pull of the Oneplus and the value-based positioning of Xiaomi. Provided the leaked specifications of the Realme 16 Pro+ are correct, it might be very popular among new users whose consideration is more based on display quality, battery life, design and long term software support, which are critical aspects in the current mid-range upgrade choices.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.