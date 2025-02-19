Realme Neo 7 SE coming out as performance-centric smartphone: Know the details

Realme AnTuTu benchmark score for the Neo 7 SE smartphone is officially out. The Neo 7 SE will be positioned lower than the Neo 7, which debuted with the Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset in December 2024 in China but will show great performance as it to be equipped with Dimensity 8400-Max processor.

The Neo 7 SE, as per Realme, has scored 1,884,673 in AnTuTu, which places it among the most powerful smartphones in its class. The reason behind this performance is the Dimensity 8400-Max processor, which boasts a next-generation 8-core architecture with a 3.25GHz peak clock speed.

Realme Neo 7 SE: Design and Display

Realme has also announced that the Realme Neo 7 SE features a 6000-nit eye-care display that is backed by high brightness and flicker-free technology to provide a relaxed viewing experience.

To ensure optimal performance even with heavy use, the phone incorporates an enhanced cooling system with a 7.7K single-layer vapor chamber and a high-airflow thermal design. It comes in three colors, black, silver, and blue.

Realme Neo 7 SE Specifications (Expected)

The Neo 7 SE has been found to feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED display that provides a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It can come with as much as 16 GB of RAM, up to 1 TB of storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging. In terms of cameras, it could come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual-camera system.

Realme Neo 7 SE Availability

Realme has placed the Neo 7 SE as a performance-optimized phone with a price tag below ($275). The phone is to be launched alongside Realme Neo 7x on Feb 25. Reports have it that the Neo 7x could launch as the world's first Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 phone. Internationally, this phone is expected to be rebranded as the Realme 14 5G. There is no update on when it is going to launch in the Indian market.

