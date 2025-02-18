OnePlus 13 Mini could launch soon with wireless charging and premium design

OnePlus is reported to be including the OnePlus 13 Mini in its premium lineup. This mini phone will launch with a 6.3-inch OLED screen, a 6,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The smartphone could launch with a triple camera and a premium body around April.

OnePlus 13 design (Expected)

OnePlus has already released its flagship OnePlus 13 series and there are rumors that the company is going to introduce another phone in this series. In the early part of the year, there were detailed leaks regarding the OnePlus 13 Mini, a smaller variant of the OnePlus 13, and we now have more information about the smartphone.

OnePlus 13 Mini Specifications (Expected)

Though OnePlus has not yet officially announced the availability of the OnePlus 13 Mini, tipster Digital Chat Station (via Weibo) says that the phone might feature a 6.3 inch display OLED LTPO display and carry the same 6,000mAh battery as the standard OnePlus 13.\

The new OnePlus phone is reported to make its debut in April and newer OnePlus/Oppo phones might carry even larger 6,500/7,000mAh batteries.

Earlier leaks indicate the OnePlus 13 Mini may get powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the flagship line SoC by an American chip company that has fueled the majority of flagships in the year starting from Galaxy S25 to the OnePlus 13.

Camera Features

When it comes to optics, the OnePlus 13 Mini should sport a triple camera configuration with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens (versus the 50MP shooter on the OnePlus 13).

The cameras should be laid out in a vertically stacked, bar-shaped module, making the phone distinguish visually from the competition.

Other details

Though information regarding the battery is not revealed, the OnePlus 13 Mini should have wireless charging support. It may also feature the same IP68/69 water resistance rating as OnePlus 13 and an optical fingerprint sensor, which may put the device as a full flagship but with a compact footprint.

The OnePlus 13 Mini could bring a new design language to the brand. It is expected to come with a glass back and metal frame premium combination.

