Realme Neo 7 Turbo: What do TENAA, official announcements mean for the smartphone?

The Realme Neo 7 Turbo is set to change the mid-premium smartphone segment, as its launch will be held on May 29 in China. Official teasers and TENAA certification show that the Neo 7 Turbo comes loaded with both excellent features and a powerful design, making it a strong Realme phone in the market. Read further to know all details about the Realme Neo 7 Turbo.

Highlights from TENAA and official announcements

This Realme phone is expected to have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, so everything you view will be crisp and feel very responsive. The phone’s performance comes from MediaTek’s newest Dimensity 9400e chipset, built to handle tough gaming and multitasking.

You’ll also notice that the battery is huge at 7,200mAh, the largest among compatibles and it charges to full very fast thanks to 100W support. Because of this combo, users enjoy excellent uptime with hardly any breaks, so it suits those with high computer demands. A 50MP lens with OIS is mounted on the back as the primary sensor and the rear also sports an 8MP ultrawide camera, while the selfies and video calls are handled by the 32MP front camera.

Users can pick from different memory variants: 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB. The Neo 7 Turbo model is beautifully slim (8.79mm thick) and lightweight (205.7g) and it will come in at least two distinct colours while being rated for dust and water protection.

Expected Specifications of the Realme Neo 7 Turbo: Based on the latest TENAA listing and official confirmations

Feature Specification Display 6.8-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution (2800 x 1280), 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400e RAM Options 12GB / 16GB Storage Options 256GB / 512GB Rear Cameras 50MP main (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide Front Camera 32MP Battery 7,200mAh Charging 100W fast charging Operating System Realme UI 6 (based on Android 15) Thickness 8.79mm Weight 205.7g Build/Design Sleek design, multiple color options Water/Dust Rating IP68 Variants 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB

Note: Specifications are based on leaks and official teasers as of May 2025. Final details may vary

What does this mean for the Realme Neo 7 Turbo?

These unique specs make the Realme Neo 7 Turbo ready to compete at the top of its market. Gamers, youtubers, mobile filmmakers and anyone with big usage needs will appreciate the powerful processor, large battery, super-fast charging and top-tier screen. More storage and RAM choices suit all kinds of users and the premium style with strong water resistance enhances its attraction.

By confirming the device through TENAA and official releases, Realme tells us it hopes to deliver a phone that is fast, long-lasting and enjoyable to use. Just before it goes on sale, the Neo 7 Turbo looks set to attract many, as it is shaping up to be a popular option with flagship features that won’t cost a fortune.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.