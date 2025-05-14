Realme GT 7 series launching on May 27: What to expect

The Realme is introducing two more devices to its popular range of gaming smartphones with the release of the Realme GT 7 and GT 7T that is known as the Realme GT7 Series. These realme phones will globally and in India be launched on 27th May 2025 to be sold on Amazon and at realme.com. The Realme GT 7 series is a talk amongst the techies’ for its performance, battery life and cutting edge cooling tech earning it a good name in the flagship class. If you are shopping for the realme new phones that offer the best value when it comes to specs and realme phone price, GT 7 and GT 7T are worth watching.

Realme GT 7 series: What to expect?

Realme is adding two more entries to its gaming smartphone series, Realme GT 7 and GT 7T, with a launch date of May 27, 2025. The launch will occur in Paris, France, with the Indian users watching at 1:30 PM IST, on live streams. Both phones will also be available to purchase on the Amazon India portal where a special dedicated sunrise page is already live.

Realme GT 7 series: Design and colours

The Realme GT 7T has been teased recently, looking at a new design with a flat-framed back, along with a big square camera module at the back. It has dual rear cameras complete with ring shaped led flash. The forthcoming phone will be available in three colour options.

Black (solid finish)

Blue (solid finish)

Any yellow (leather finish, vertical black stripes).

The yellow variant comes with a premium leather-textured back and contrasting black frame.

GT 7 series: F eatures and specifications

Both of the phones are intended for gamers and power users with large screens, powerful chipsets and a cooling system. The Realme GT 7 is believed to be the power beast, and GT 7T offers the reduced experience at a lower price tag.

Feature Realme GT 7 Realme GT 7T Display 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED, 144Hz 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED, 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Rear Cameras Dual 50MP + 50MP Dual 50MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 7,200mAh with 120W fast charging 7,000mAh with fast charging Cooling System 7,700mm² vapor chamber, IceSense graphene cooling IceSense graphene cooling Water Resistance IP69 dust and water resistance Not officially confirmed Colors Black, Blue, Yellow (leather finish) Black, Blue, Yellow (leather finish) Frame Material Likely metal Plastic

GT 7 series: Battery and cooling

Both smartphones have big batteries that promise all day usage. The world’s first graphene cover IceSense cooling technology is used by Realme to supply 360 degree heat dissipation to the phones to keep them cool even on heavy games or multitasking.

Realme GT 7 series: Availability and price

The Realme GT 7 and GT 7T will go available for sale on Amazon India and other buying channels after the launching on 27 May. Findings on pricing details will be uncovered at the event.

With boosted powerful processors, large AMOLED displays, superior cooling, and cool looks, the Realme GT 7 and GT 7T are guaranteed attractive choices to gamers and tech enthusiasts seeking for really good performance without paying exorbitant amounts of money. Keep posted for the official launch for information on pricing and availability.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.