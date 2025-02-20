Redmi new tablet with Dimensity 9400+, expected to cater users for gaming purposes

There have been hints that Redmi is developing a gaming-oriented tablet for China. Tipster Digital Chat Station previously shared some crucial information about it last month. A new post on Weibo by him has unveiled more about it.

According to the leak, the tablet is equipped with dual X-axis linear motors for improved haptic feedback, dual USB-C ports for versatile connectivity, and a dual-speaker setup for immersive audio.

The tipster has reiterated a tentative Q3 2025 launch for Redmi’s gaming tablet, whose final moniker is not yet known. There’s a possibility that it could be the successor to last year’s Redmi Pad Pro.

Redmi Tablet Expected Features

According to DCS, Redmi’s gaming tablet will feature an 8.8-inch LCD screen with a high refresh rate. The device is said to arrive with the upcoming Dimensity 9400+ chip, an overclocked version of the Dimensity 9400, ensuring top-tier performance. The tablet is expected to feature a metal unibody design, which indicates that it will have a lightweight yet durable build, making it comfortable for extended gaming sessions.

DCS has previously claimed that Redmi’s gaming tablet will debut by early Q3 2025. This indicates that it may launch alongside the Redmi K80 Ultra, which is also expected to debut around the same time.

Redmi K80 Ultra launch (Rumored)

The Redmi K80 Ultra is also rumored to come with the Dimensity 9400+ chip. The performance-oriented phone is said to have a flat OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution support, an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint reader, a metal middle frame, a 7,000mAh+ battery, and 100W charging. The K80 Ultra replaces the K70 Ultra, which launched in July 2024.

The other expected phones that should come with the Dimensity 9400+ chip are Vivo X200s, Oppo Find X8s, and iQOO Neo 10s.