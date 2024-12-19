Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G vs. Realme 14x 5G: Which Phone is Right for You?

As we all know, because of its advanced features and specifications, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is positioned as a more premium option than the Realme 14x 5G. The Realme model offers a cost-effective choice for customers looking for a powerful smartphone without going over budget. In contrast, the Redmi handset provides more RAM and storage at a much higher price point. This article will help you make the best choice by briefly comparing Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G vs. Realme 14x 5G.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G vs. Realme 14x 5G: Price

The Realme 14x 5G, which retails for Rs 14,999, is less expensive than the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, which costs Rs 24,999 and is expected to be available in multiple configurations, including options with different RAM and storage capacities. Realme 14x 5G may also offer higher RAM and storage options, but the search results do not provide specific details for those variants. However, some features and requirements are sacrificed to close this price difference.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G vs. Realme 14x 5G: Display & Build Quality

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G: Perfect for gaming and media consumption, the AMOLED display has deep blacks, vivid colors, and excellent contrast ratios. Sharp images are guaranteed by the high resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels, and the compatibility with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ improves rich detail and color accuracy. The gadget's glass front and plastic rear give it a high-end appearance while preserving its robustness. Strong protection against water and dust is indicated by the IP69 classification, making it appropriate for various settings.

Realme 14x 5G: Although it has a 6.67-inch screen, the IPS LCD technology reproduces colors very well but lacks AMOLED screens' contrast and black depth. Less crispness is produced by the reduced resolution of 720 x 1604 pixels, which could be apparent when watching high-definition video. This model's military-grade shock resistance and diamond-inspired design highlight its toughness. It is sturdy for outdoor usage and has an IP68/IP69 grade for water and dust protection. However, the front and rear plastic could feel less high-end than glass.

Both smartphones have 6.67-inch screens. However, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G has a better resolution (1220 x 2712) than the Realme device's 720 x 1604 screen. Furthermore, the Realme phone model has an IPS screen, whilst the Xiaomi phone has an AMOLED screen. In addition to supporting cutting-edge features like Dolby Vision and HDR10+, the Redmi Note's AMOLED display offers an enhanced viewing experience.

Feature Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Realme 14x 5G Build Material Glass front, plastic back Plastic front and back IP Rating IP69 (dust and water resistance) IP68/IP69 (dust and water resistance) Weight Approximately 190 grams Approximately 195 grams

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G vs. Realme 14x 5G: Comparison of Battery Life and Performance

Realme 14x 5G

Regarding performance, the Realme 14x 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with a 2.4 GHz clock speed. The somewhat more potent MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, which operates at 2.5 GHz, is included with the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G. This model is perfect for heavy users or those who regularly play games or stream content because it has a larger 6000mAh battery that lasts longer. Additionally, it offers 45W fast charging, which enables rapid power-ups when required. With the somewhat outdated MediaTek Dimensity 6300, the Realme phone continues to provide good performance for daily chores and light gaming. However, especially in situations requiring a lot of resources, it might need help to match the processing capability of the Redmi device's Dimensity 7025.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

The Redmi variant has 8 GB of RAM, while the Realme model has 6 GB. Both handsets have 128 GB of internal storage. Nevertheless, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G has a 5500 mAh battery, while the Realme 14x 5G has a larger 6000 mAh battery. The 5110mAh battery of the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G can run the gadget for an entire day when used moderately. Users on the run will find it convenient to recharge their phones swiftly thanks to the 45W Turbo Charging. This smartphone, which the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra powers, offers strong performance, particularly when gaming and multitasking. Smooth functioning is ensured by the octa-core design, which enables effective handling of demanding workloads.

Battery Capacity : The Realme 14x has a larger battery (6000mAh) than the Redmi Note's (5110mAh), providing longer usage times.

Charging Speed : Both devices support fast charging at 45W , but the larger battery in the Realme means it can sustain more extended periods between charges.

Processor Performance : The Redmi Note's Dimensity 7025 Ultra offers superior performance compared to the Dimensity 6300 in the Realme device, making it better suited for intensive tasks.

RAM and Storage Options: Both phones offer similar RAM configurations, but the Redmi Note provides more storage options.

Feature Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Realme 14x 5G Battery Capacity 5110 mAh 6000 mAh Charging Speed 45W Turbo Charging 45W Fast Charging Battery Type Li-Po (non-removable) Li-Po (non-removable)

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G vs. Realme 14x 5G: Camera

Realme 14x 5G

About photography, the Realme 14x 5G has two rear cameras: a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. There is an 8 MP camera on the front. The Realme 14x 5G offers a more straightforward dual-camera setup with just a 2MP depth sensor, although having a 50MP primary sensor. Compared to the Redmi model, this restricts its adaptability, especially in closeup and ultrawide photography. The Realme camera offers standard features like HDR but lacks the advanced AI functionalities of the Redmi device.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

A more sophisticated rear camera setup, including a 50 MP primary lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro lens, is found on the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G. At 20 MP, the front camera is likewise much more powerful. With a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G boasts a flexible triple-camera configuration. This combination makes it possible to take various photographs, from wide-angle landscapes to intricate close-ups. When Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) is used, photographs perform better in low light and have less motion blur. The Redmi Note's camera system is enhanced with AI features such as AI Bokeh and AI Erase Pro, which help create professional-looking portraits and remove unwanted objects from images. It also supports dynamic shots that capture motion effectively.

Feature Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Realme 14x 5G Rear Camera Setup Triple: Dual: - 50 MP (wide) - 50 MP (wide) - 8 MP (ultrawide) - 2 MP (depth) - 2 MP (macro) Camera Features - Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) - LED flash, HDR - AI Bokeh, AI Erase Pro - Dynamic Shots Video Recording - Up to 4K@30fps - Up to 1080p@30fps Front Camera 20 MP 16 MP Front Camera Features HDR, panorama HDR Front Video Recording Up to 1080p@30fps Up to 1080p@30fps

Which is better, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G or the Realme 14x 5G?

Although both phones have strong 5G capabilities, users' priorities will ultimately determine whether they choose the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G or the Realme 14x 5G. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is a superior option if important considerations include water resistance, NFC, and a crisper display. However, the Realme 14x 5G offers excellent value for consumers looking for a larger battery and more reasonable cost.