Realme 14x India's First IP69 Smartphone Under ₹15,000: Built to Last

The Realme 14x, priced under ₹15,000, has characteristics like strong build quality, a powerful battery, and enhanced water and dust resistance usually found in higher-end devices. The phone includes unique features like SonicWave Water Ejection technology, which uses vibrations to quickly expel water from the speaker grilles. Its Rainwater Smart Touch technology also ensures accurate touch response even in wet conditions. With its 6,000mAh battery, the Realme 14x guarantees extended battery life, making it perfect for people who require a dependable gadget all day. Additionally, it supports 45W rapid charging, enabling speedy top-ups. Diamonds inspire the design and have a smooth profile of only 7.94mm thick with a crystal-like polish reflecting light beautifully. Don't miss the Realme 14x's 18 December 2024 launch.

Advertisment

What Does the IP69 Rating Mean for Realme 14x?

The Realme 14x has an IP69 rating, which means it is highly resistant to water and dust. In particular, it is appropriate for usage in demanding conditions due to its ability to tolerate high-pressure and high-temperature water jets. This is a major improvement compared to the more prevalent IP68 classification in many high-end smartphones. The Realme 14x has military-grade shock resistance in addition to its IP69 certification, guaranteeing that it can withstand rigorous handling and unintentional drops. An ArmorShell Protection system is incorporated into the device's design to improve its durability and structural integrity.

Realme 14x:

Advertisment

Realme hopes to raise the bar for durability in the mid-range smartphone market with its following product, the Realme 14x. Usually reserved for high-end flagship phones, the smartphone offers industry-first protection features and sturdy construction. With features like military-grade shock protection and enhanced water resistance, the Realme 14x 5G is a big step toward making long-lasting smartphones more accessible to consumers. With its IP69 rating, the Realme 14x establishes a new standard in the budget market and is a remarkable option for customers looking for durability without going beyond the budget. The Realme 14x addresses typical issues customers encounter daily by combining advanced water resistance and shockproof features, in contrast to many low-cost smartphones that provide little protection against external variables. Realme's dedication to resolving real-world problems that consumers face with their devices is evident in the careful engineering of features like water ejection and improved touch responsiveness in damp environments.

Realme 14x: Why Should Users Buy It?

The Realme 14x's IP69 rating is particularly noteworthy; it makes it the first smartphone priced under Rs 15,000 to obtain this premium certification. Although IP68 is now the industry standard for water resistance in high-end phones, IP69 goes one step further by guaranteeing that the gadget can tolerate high-temperature and high-pressure water jets.

Advertisment

Complete IP68 compliance is one of the phone's dual certifications, which ensures protection against dust and water submersion for 30 minutes up to 1.5 meters. The Realme 14x is incredibly resistant to external exposure in real-world settings thanks to its extensive water and dust resistance.

The first smartphone in its class to use SonicWave Water Ejection technology is the Realme 14x. This technology actively removes water from the speaker grilles using finely calibrated vibrations, whereas conventional water-resistant phones frequently take a long time to dry up after exposure.

The rear panel of the Realme 14x is modeled after oval-cut diamonds, incorporating their strength and geometric accuracy into a contemporary smartphone design. Despite its extensive protection measures, the device weighs only 197g and maintains a slim 7.94mm profile. Dynamic light reflections at various angles are produced by the finish inspired by crystals and gems, demonstrating that elegant design must not be sacrificed for endurance.

Advertisment

The Rainwater Smart Touch technology also addresses the annoying problem of touch responsiveness in damp environments. Even with wet hands or water droplets on the screen, the screen retains over 95% touch accuracy thanks to an advanced anti-water algorithm.

Conclusion

The Realme 14x is set to make waves in the budget smartphone market with its IP69 rating, making it the first smartphone priced under ₹15,000 to achieve this level of durability. Its IP69 rating, long-lasting battery, and fashionable appearance serve people who value both practicality and aesthetics.