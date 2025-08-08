Redmi unveils new brand identity ahead of Redmi 15 launch in India

Xiaomi India has just formally re-branded its already famous Redmi sub-brand, a significant transformation in its eleventh-year development of India. The move is strategic, as it comes a few weeks before the much-anticipated release of Redmi 15 series on August 19, 2025, and demonstrates the re-investment on India Redmi on the fast evolving digital Indian America. Read further to know all about the new brand identity and the Redmi 15 launch in India.

Redmi’s new identity: A fresh look for a new era

The new Redmi logo and style language symbolise how the brand has evolved since its founding in the current entry-level smartphone manufacturer to a value-seeking, technology-savvy powerhouse of current young, ambitious consumers. As Xiaomi India COO, Sudhin Mathur suggests, the move is in line with the path of the aspirations of the millions of Indian users that commenced their smartphone journey with Xiaomi Redmi. This user base has been expanded to reflect in the brand, which now seeks to develop along with it creating a resilient, ambitious and progressive brand in a rapidly evolving market.

Redmi 15: The first device featuring the revamped identity

It will be launched in the form of the upcoming Redmi 15 smartphone which will become the first device to get the new branding and the new visual design. Here’s a look at its confirmed features and highlights:

Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chipset: It is projected that this feature will give smooth and smooth performance every day and gaming.

6.9-inch FHD+ LCD Display at 144Hz refresh rate: Provides sharp and smooth Display and scrolling.

Massive 7,000mAh Battery: Segment-leading capacity for all-day and even multi-day use, supported by silicon-carbon battery tech and 33W fast charging.

Smart AI Features and 50MP AI Camera: improved imaging to achieve sharp images, with smart intelligence scene recognition and editing included especially to those who create content.

IP64 Certified: It is certified with protection against dust and is splash resistant to improve survival during normal use.

Colours: It has Frosted White, Sandy Purple, and Midnight Black colour varieties-which is attractive to different styles.

Price Range: At the entry variants, price range is expected to rest competitively at Rs12,999 and Rs14,999, with the target being value-seeking customers.

OS: Running Android 15 based HyperOS) and high-end hardware, such as stereo speakers.

Why this matters: Redmi’s vision for India’s next-gen users

To appeal to an audience of people who desire to have something more performance, durability versus value the rebrand seeks to align with a generation who has something to look forward to. The feature-rich set, making it an obvious choice when it comes to young Indian consumers seeking out a future-proofed smartphone under Rs.15,000, includes massive battery life, clever AI photography and fast, bright displays in the Redmi 15. As it stands today over 220 million Redmi devices have been sold in India and 1.1 billion across the globe, the new journey not only celebrates Redmi, its heritage but also looks to establish the next decade of affordable innovation.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.