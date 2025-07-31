Xiaomi unveils Redmi 15 5G: India launch, features, and segment-first upgrades

Xiaomi has officially announced its next budget 5G smartphone for India, the Redmi 15 5G, which is set to launch on August 19. Being the direct successor to the Redmi 13 of last year, this model is designed to improve several aspects of the quality of life, and introduce several segment-first features which are intended to become a new benchmark in the budget smartphone market. The Redmi 15 5G is generating buzz for its exceptionally large battery, fast display, and upgraded performance. Read further to know about Redmi 15 5G’s India launch, features, and segment-first upgrades.

Advertisment

Massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery powers the Redmi 15 5G

A key highlight of the Redmi 15 5G is its massive 7,000mAh battery—currently the largest in its price segment and based on advanced Silicon-Carbon technology. According to Xiaomi, this battery provides users with up to 12.75 hours of constant BGMI play or 23.5 hours of watching YouTube videos, thus being the dream of those who have to deal with extended battery life. Notably, the Redmi 15 5G is the slimmest phone in India to house a 7,000mAh battery, offering unmatched power without added bulk. Even the device has the capability of reverse 18W charging, so it can be utilised as a power bank through which you can charge other devices anywhere.

Redmi 15 5G: 144Hz display and premium design

On the front, the Redmi 15 5G features a tall 6.9-inch screen with an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi is marketing it as the most eye-safe display of this category, and slaps the eyes on the display especially to gamer, media fanatics and anyone interested in having advanced screen technology in a low-end phone. This new design is signifying a change of the Redmi 13 design by using a brand new camera module constructed of aerospace-grade metal, but elsewhere consists of strong polycarbonate. There are three different colours, the midnight black, frosted black and sandy purple that will make the cent phone suitable to a very large number of style preferences.

Upgraded performance with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip

The Redmi 15 5G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, promising enhanced processing power, energy efficiency, and reliable 5G connectivity. Coupled with Xiaomi’s streamlined Hyper OS 2.0 interface, users can expect a responsive experience whether gaming, streaming, or multitasking. RAM and storage information is still awaited, and the phone is likely to be priced just above 15,000 rupees which will make it very competitive with other best budget 5G phones in India.

Redmi 15 5G: Improved 50MP Dual AI camera and redesigned camera deco

Imaging wise, the phone has a dual 50-megapixel AI camera, with improved daylight shots and an improved low-light performance compared to its predecessor. Not only does the new camera deco look premium, but it also shows that Xiaomi is putting as much thinking into its camera phone looks as durability.

Redmi 15 5G: Software and quality-of-life upgrades

The Redmi 15 5G ships with Xiaomi Hyper OS 2.0, offering up-to-date features, security, and an intuitive UI experience out of the box. The phone has exciting reverse charge, thin design and battery technology that is the first in the segment, which makes it an excellent option for power users, travelers and heavy smartphone users.

Feature/Specification Details Display 6.9-inch display, 144Hz refresh rate, eye-safe technology Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Battery 7,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, 18W reverse charging Slimness Slimmest 7,000mAh battery phone in India Charging 18W reverse charging (use as power bank) Operating System Xiaomi Hyper OS 2.0 Camera (Main/Rear) 50MP dual AI camera, new aerospace-grade metal camera deco Front Camera Not specified (expected mid-range standard, e.g., 8MP or higher) Design & Build Aerospace-grade metal for camera deco, rest is polycarbonate body Colours Midnight black, frosted black, sandy purple Connectivity 5G support, dual SIM (expected as standard for the segment) Other Features Segment-first Silicon-Carbon battery tech, upgraded performance, durable

How Redmi 15 5G compares to competition

The release of the device comes just after the introduction of Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India and widens the selection of the company that offers the best cheap 5G smartphone. With its upgraded battery, eye-protective high-refresh display, modern design, and fast Snapdragon chipset, the Redmi 15 5G is positioned to disrupt the market as the next top-selling entry-level 5G phone.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.