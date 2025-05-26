Samsung 2025: The year of the Tri-Fold smartphone

Samsung 2025 latest product plans are causing huge interest, as the South Korean technology giant brings innovation to smartphones. After releasing the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung is reportedly going to reveal its most advanced device: a tri-fold smartphone that could transform the foldable phone market.

Date of launch and rumours: Samsung Tri-Fold smartphone

Yogesh Brar, one of the tipsters, believes that Samsung’s exciting tri-fold phone is projected for a launch in the third quarter of 2025 and may arrive even earlier than the end of September. From what we can tell, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 4 close to the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Contrary to earlier warnings about a delay, the new update suggests the phone will come sooner, making fans even more excited.

Samsung Tri-Fold smartphone: Innovative dual-hinge design sets new standards

When Samsung releases its tri-fold model, it’ll show a leap forward from the current Z Fold 6 and similar foldable devices. Because of its dual-hinge, the phone’s display will expand upright like a Z and may even turn the device into a tablet. It is likely to deliver the best tools for multitasking and productivity.

Records filed by Samsung in the past suggest there could be smartphones with two or three hinges which would display four separate screens. The tri-fold idea could make foldables much more useful by increasing the usable screen space by two or three times what traditional foldables offer.

Samsung Tri-Fold Smartphone: Expected price and availability

Experts say the price of the Samsung tri-fold smartphone could reach $3,000 (around Rs 2,56,000) and even go up to $3,500 (around Rs 2,99,000). That means the device costs more than almost all current foldable phones and even top-end handsets like the S25 Ultra and iPhone Pro Max.

Reports so far indicate that the company will introduce the phone in Korea and China to start. This plan helps Samsung address complicated parts of the launch and assess if people want the product before expanding to a global market. It is worth noting that as with the Galaxy S25 Edge, global launch all at once is supposedly still on the cards if the situation aligns with demand.

What makes the Samsung Tri-Fold special?

Dual-hinge, Z-shaped design for a larger, more versatile display

Potential to unfold into a full-sized tablet

Premium build and next-generation hardware

Limited initial rollout for exclusivity and quality control

Expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Future of Samsung phones in 2025

Since the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Edge have set new standards, the coming tri-fold phone could help Samsung remain top in the foldable space. It is obvious that the company values innovation and if the rumoured device and phones are launched, the second half of 2025 could lead to big changes in the smartphone sector.

More information on the Samsung tri-fold smartphone is scheduled to appear in the coming months. Right now, Samsung phones are once more leading in mobile innovation and providing users with a look at what’s to come.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.