Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: The biggest leap yet for foldable phones

Samsung is about to change the folding phone world with its latest Samsung clamshell phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It is expected to come in July 2025. Samsung’s latest premium foldable is already creating a buzz about what may turn out to be its most dramatic design upgrade from the series. Although last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 simply made some minor changes, early leaks and firmware hints indicate that Z Flip 7 is ready to take a step forward in terms of its cover display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a game-changing cover display

Probably the most discussed upgrade is the huge 4-inch cover display. According to recent leaks and renders, this new outer screen will cover almost the whole front panel, leaving only precise cut outs for the dual cameras. Android Headlines, discovered evidence of this major design change by analysing leaked One UI 8 firmware files. Additionally, Android Authority has also accessed and confirmed these details through the same firmware leak, providing further credibility to the reports. This is a massive difference from the old 3.4 inch display. More screen size means that you will be able to use more widgets, see more notifications, and even run entire apps without having to unfold your phone. It’s a real-world update that makes the Z Flip 7 a lot more usable in everyday life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a refined design and powerful performance

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 isn’t just about a bigger screen. Samsung is expected to give the device a more refined and modern exterior, inspired by the latest trends in foldable phones. Under the hood, the Z Flip 7 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and top-tier performance.

Longer Battery Life and Faster Charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 : Extraordinary upgrades to expect

4 inch cover screen that nearly covers the front of the phone, which makes it more functional and fashionable.

High resolution design on the exterior to make it look modern and premium.

Snapdragon 8 Elite phone performance to guarantee fast and efficient use.

Durable battery phone that holds 4,000 mAh capacity and fast charging options.

IP69 waterproof and better hinge for extra durability.

With Android 15 and One UI 7, Android update support for the latest features and security-oriented aspect.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Expected Specifications

Feature Details Main Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ Cover Display 4-inch Super AMOLED, nearly full front panel Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 Rear Cameras 50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide Front Camera 12MP Battery 4,000mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse Operating System Android 15, One UI 7 Water Resistance IP69 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.2 Other Features Side fingerprint, stereo speakers, improved hinge Launch Date Expected July 2025

With its bold new design, larger cover display, and upgraded hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is shaping up to be the most exciting clamshell foldable of 2025. If you’re looking for a premium Android phone that combines style, innovation, and practicality, the Z Flip 7 is definitely one to watch.

