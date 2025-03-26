Samsung Galaxy A26: Know the Best Features of the Budget Friendly Smartphone

Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 smartphones and the latest model of its Galaxy A26 earlier this month. However, the A26 smartphone’s availability details were revealed a few weeks after the debut, and Samsung did not confirm the price of the device. What makes the Samsung Galaxy A26 special is that it is the first time the budget friendly Galaxy A series has advanced AI powered tools in the form of Awesome Intelligence (AI). The Galaxy A26 is the cheapest model in the series and has been launched at MWC 2025 at a price of₹24,999. Read further to know about the features, specification and uniqueness of the Galaxy A26.

Samsung Galaxy A26: What makes it stand out.

​​One of the things that make the Samsung Galaxy A26 stand out is its Awesome Intelligence (AI) features, which for the first time bring cutting edge AI powered utilities to the low cost Galaxy A series. The 'Awesome Intelligence' package includes some of the latest features such as Enhanced Object Eraser which makes it easy to detect and remove unwanted objects in images, and Circle to Search, which makes it possible for users to circle text or objects in photos and get immediate search results. These capabilities make the Galaxy A26 a creative powerhouse that lets users edit and enhance their images without any hassle.

The Galaxy A26 is genuinely unique in that it combines these AI powered features with long lasting endurance. The phone has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and six years of OS and security updates, so it is made to last and offer a dependable, future proof experience. Now, the Galaxy A26 proves itself in this class due to its state of the art AI ability along with a built to last shell, which is precisely what one needs from a smartphone when seeking creativity, longevity, and value.

Is the Galaxy A26 Worth Considering?

If you are looking for an affordable smartphone with high-end design, bright display and good performance, then Galaxy A26 is the best option.

It’s a long term software support and you will continue to get security updates, get new features on your device for many years to come.

It is perfect for budget conscious photographers as it comes with flagship grade camera features like OIS and UHD video capture.

Prices and launch incentives for the Samsung Galaxy A26 in India have been verified.

The Samsung Galaxy A26 variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 24,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model in India is priced at Rs 27,999. As part of the launch offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC and SBI credit cards. In effect, the price of the base model is brought down to Rs 22,999.

The new Samsung phone is available in the colors Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome White, and Awesome Peach.

Launch of the Samsung Galaxy A26: Features and specifications

The Galaxy A26 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The panel is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ and is driven by the Exynos 1380 octa-core processor with four Quad A78 (2.4GHz) and four Quad A55 (2.0GHz) CPU cores. The 8GB of RAM is paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage, though customers can expand that to 2TB via a microSD card.

The device has a hybrid dual SIM capability, allowing the customer to choose between a microSD card or a second SIM. It comes with Android 15, Samsung’s One UI 7, and is eligible for up to six security patches and OS updates over a six year period.

The Galaxy A26 has a multipurpose triple rear camera setup for photography. It includes an 8MP ultra wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). The 13MP selfie camera on the front with f/2.2 aperture ensures high quality video calls and selfies.

The side has a fingerprint scanner. It also has IP67 certification, first for the Galaxy A series, and is resistant to water and dust, and it has 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and a USB Type-C connector. The gadget boasts a 5000mAh battery that can be charged at 25W speed.

Features and Specifications

Category Details Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, Infinity-U notch Processor Exynos 1380 (4 Cortex-A78 cores @ 2.4GHz + 4 Cortex-A55 cores @ 2.0GHz), Mali-G68 MP5 GPU RAM & Storage Options 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants; expandable via microSD card Rear Cameras Triple-camera setup: 50MP (f/1.8) primary with OIS + 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide + 2MP (f/2.4) macro Front Camera 13MP (f/2.2) Battery 5,000mAh with support for 25W fast charging (charger sold separately) Software Android 15 with One UI 7 Durability IP67 water and dust resistance Build and Design Gorilla Glass Victus+ on front and back; Key Island frame design Weight and Dimensions 200g; 164 x 77.5 x 7.7 mm Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC (market dependent), USB-C Special Features Object Eraser, custom photo filters, six years of OS and security updates

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.