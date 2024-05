Highlights

Advertisment

Samsung is about to release the Galaxy F55 5G, which might be a renamed Galaxy C55.

It could have a unique vegan leather finish and three cameras, the primary one being a 50MP lens.

t is anticipated that the gadget will run One UI 6.0 and be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU.

Samsung has officially announced its forthcoming addition to the F-series lineup, the Galaxy F55 5G, set to hit the market soon. Reports suggest that this model may be a rebranded version of the recently unveiled Galaxy C55 in China. A distinctive feature of the Galaxy F55 5G is its eye-catching vegan leather finish, reminiscent of the Galaxy C55's design.

In a video shared by Samsung India on X, viewers got a sneak peek at the upcoming Galaxy F55 5G, confirming the unique vegan leather exterior and hinting at a triple-camera configuration. The orange leather finish, adorned with two vertical stitch-pattern lines, promises a visually striking appearance. Anticipation is building for the early May launch, with Flipkart serving as the primary sales platform.

Advertisment

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Expected Specifications

The rumored specifications paint an impressive picture of the Galaxy F55 5G, with a purported 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness.

Powering the device is speculated to be a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Advertisment

Camera enthusiasts may find the Galaxy F55 5G appealing, with reports suggesting a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Selfie aficionados can expect a high-resolution 50MP front-facing camera.

Additionally, the device is rumored to house a robust 5000mAh battery supporting 25W wired fast charging, and it will run Samsung's One UI 6.0, based on Android 14.

While these details provide an enticing glimpse into the Galaxy F55 5G's potential, it's essential to note that they are based on leaks and speculation. Fans and tech enthusiasts eagerly await Samsung's official unveiling at its launch event to confirm the full specifications and features of the device. Until then, the anticipation continues as Samsung prepares to introduce its latest offering in the F-series smartphone lineup.

Also read: Is Samsung Launching New Galaxy Z Fold 6 Variant in 2024?