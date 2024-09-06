Samsung galaxy M14 5G Specs

The Samsung Galaxy M14 is a mid-range smartphone that blends solid performance with long-lasting battery life, making it an appealing option for users who need a reliable device for everyday use. Part of Samsung's popular Galaxy M series, the M14 stands out with its large 6.6-inch display, efficient processor, and massive 6,000 mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage without constant charging.
Equipped with a versatile camera system and 5G connectivity, the Galaxy M14 is designed to meet the needs of users looking for dependable performance, entertainment, and modern features at a competitive price.
|Model Name
|
Samsung galaxy M14
|Network
|Technology
|GSM, HSPA / LTE
|Body
|Dimensions
|166.8 x 77.2 x 9.4 mm (6.57 x 3.04 x 0.37 in)
|Weight
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Display
|Type
|PLS LCD, 90Hz
|Size
|6.6 inches, 104.9 cm2 (~81.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~400 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 13, One UI core 5.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 1330 (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MP2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDHC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
|Camera
|Primary
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
| LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Secondary
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
|NFC
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|Java
|No
|Additional Features
|Battery
|Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
|Battery life
|Talk time
|Video Playback
|Misc
|Colors
|Navy Blue, Light Blue, Silver
|Price
|INR
|8999
|Tests
|Camera
|Loudspeaker
|Audio quality
|Antutu
|407997
|Vellamo
|Quadrant
|3DMark
|1202