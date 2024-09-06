Subscribe

smartphones

Samsung galaxy M14 5G Specs

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is a mid-range smartphone that blends solid performance with long-lasting battery life, making it an appealing option for users who need a reliable device for everyday use.

PCQ Bureau
Samsung M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 is a mid-range smartphone that blends solid performance with long-lasting battery life, making it an appealing option for users who need a reliable device for everyday use. Part of Samsung's popular Galaxy M series, the M14 stands out with its large 6.6-inch display, efficient processor, and massive 6,000 mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage without constant charging.

Equipped with a versatile camera system and 5G connectivity, the Galaxy M14 is designed to meet the needs of users looking for dependable performance, entertainment, and modern features at a competitive price.

 

Model Name  

Samsung galaxy M14
Network    
  Technology GSM, HSPA / LTE
Body    
  Dimensions 166.8 x 77.2 x 9.4 mm (6.57 x 3.04 x 0.37 in)
  Weight 206 g (7.27 oz)
  SIM Dual SIM
Display    
  Type PLS LCD, 90Hz
  Size 6.6 inches, 104.9 cm2 (~81.5% screen-to-body ratio)
  Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~400 ppi density)
  Multitouch Yes
  Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Platform    
  OS Android 13, One UI core 5.1
  Chipset Exynos 1330 (5 nm)
  CPU Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  GPU Mali-G68 MP2
Memory    
  Card slot microSDHC (dedicated slot)
  Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
Camera    
  Primary 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
  Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
  Video 1080p@30fps
  Secondary 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Sound    
  Alert types Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
  Loudspeaker Yes
  3.5mm jack Yes
Comms    
  WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
  Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
  GPS GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
  NFC No
  Infrared port No
  Radio  
  USB USB Type-C 2.0
Features    
  Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
  Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
  Browser HTML5
  Java No
Additional Features    
     
     
Battery   Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
Battery life Talk time  
  Video Playback  
     
Misc    
  Colors Navy Blue, Light Blue, Silver
     
Price INR 8999
     
Tests    
  Camera  
  Loudspeaker  
  Audio quality  
     
  Antutu 407997
  Vellamo  
  Quadrant  
  3DMark 1202
