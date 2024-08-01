Top Mobile Phones under Rs 10000 for August 2024

Choosing a budget-friendly smartphone doesn't mean you have to compromise on features and performance. With technological advancements, phones under Rs 10,000 now offer impressive displays, powerful processors, and reliable battery life. In August 2024, several brands will have launched or will continue to offer exceptional devices in this price range. Here's a brief overview of the top 10 phones under Rs 10,000, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

Top Mobile Phones under Rs 10,000

1. Realme Narzo N53 (6GB): Rs 9800

Launched on May 18, 2023, the Realme Narzo N53 boasts a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor and comes with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, it houses a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For photography, it features a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

The phone offers 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, is expandable via microSD card, and comes in Feather Black and Feather Gold colors.

2. Moto G24 Power: Rs. 9490

Released on January 30, 2024, the Moto G24 Power features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor and is available in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants. It runs on Android 14 and packs a 6000mAh battery. The phone includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, plus a 16MP front camera. It comes with 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

3. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G: Rs 8365

Introduced in March 2024, the Samsung Galaxy M14 4G sports a 6.70-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It operates on Android 13 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery. The device features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera and two 2MP cameras, alongside a 13MP front camera. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The phone is available in Arctic Blue and Sapphire Blue colors.

4. Poco M6 Pro 5G: Rs 9499

Launched on August 5, 2023, the Poco M6 Pro 5G includes a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. It's powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and comes in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants. Running on Android 13, it has a 5000mAh battery.

The dual rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, with an 8MP front camera. It offers 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of internal storage and has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

5. Oppo A17: Rs 9999

The Oppo A17, released in September 2022, features a 6.56-inch HD+ display. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, it includes 4GB of RAM. The device runs on Android 12 with a 5000mAh battery. Its rear camera setup consists of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor, while the front camera is 5MP. The Oppo A17 offers 64GB of internal storage and is available in Lake Blue and Midnight Black colors.

6. Moto G04: Rs. 7499

The Moto G04 is an entry-level smartphone with a 6.56-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It features a Unisoc T606 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. Running on Android 14 with MyUX, it includes a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The phone has a 5000mAh battery and IP52 rating for minor water resistance.

7. Infinix Hot 40i: Rs 8999

The Infinix Hot 40i, powered by an Octa-core UNISOC Tiger T606 chipset, runs on Android 13 with XOS 13. It is available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB. The phone features a 50MP main rear camera, a dual-camera setup, and a 32MP front camera. Its 5000mAh battery supports 18W charging. The device includes a 6.6-inch display and standard connectivity features.

8. Lava Blaze 2 5G: Rs 9999

The Lava Blaze 2 5G is a budget-friendly 5G smartphone with a 6.56-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, it offers up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13 and features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. The 5000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging. It also supports dual 5G SIM cards.

9. Tecno Pop 8: Rs 6899

The Tecno Pop 8, launched on October 31, 2023, has a 6.60-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android T-Go and is powered by a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. The rear camera setup includes a 13MP sensor, and the front camera is 8MP.

It has a variant of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card. It is available in several colors, including Alpenglow Gold and Gravity Black.

10. Realme C53: Rs 9999

The Realme C53 offers a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a UNISOC T612 octa-core processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage. Running on Android 13 with Realme UI T Edition, it includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. The 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, and the device features the Mini Capsule for enhanced notification management.

These prices can vary from time to time depending on offers and discounts so do check before deciding to buy any of these smartphones.

