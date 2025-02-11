Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Hidden and Best Features You Didn’t Know!

Phones like the Motorola G85 , CMF Phone 1, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and others compete with the Samsung Galaxy M35. There is something in this Samsung phone that stands out. Compared to most phones in its class, including the Galaxy M34, this phone is thicker and heavier. It's a good phone for gaming. It has many other features that you may not know. Read further to know all details about the Samsung Galaxy M35.

The Best feature of the Samsung Galaxy M35

The first smartphone of the Galaxy M series to have Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ protection is the Galaxy M35 5G. This offers outstanding durability, shielding the screen from scratches and accidental falls.

Apart from this one feature, the phone has some powerful features like a massive battery for long-lasting use. It comes with a high-quality display, and a strong, durable build. For gamers, it has a dedicated Gaming Hub and Game Booster. These help improve performance by managing notifications and background apps. The phone also includes smart software features like Photo Remaster to enhance images, Object Eraser to remove unwanted parts. It has a feature called Single Take to capture multiple shots at once. It also comes with Image Clipper for easy edits, and Fun Mode for creative photography. And you get all these features for only Rs.14,894. A smart affordable phone. Isn’t it!

Hidden Features of Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

The smartphone does not use the usual physical proximity sensor. It uses a virtual one to detect when the screen should turn off during calls. Isn’t that cool!

The Voice Focus feature enhances call clarity by reducing background noise. It makes conversations clearer even in noisy environments.

The phone has a vapor cooling chamber to prevent overheating during gaming or heavy usage.

It Supports microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC memory cards, allowing users to expand storage as needed.

Cons

Has a plastic build, which may not feel as premium as other materials

Can feel heavy and chunky due to the large battery

A charger is not included in the box, requiring a separate purchase

Contains bloatware apps and ads on the lock screen

Why should you consider buying the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is a great choice for those looking for a durable and reliable smartphone. With Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+, it is built to withstand everyday wear and tear. If you are looking for a phone with long term usage, it comes with a 6000mAh battery. It makes it perfect for browsing, gaming, and watching videos. Talking about the display, its 120Hz Super AMOLED display provides smooth visuals and up to 1000 nits brightness for clear viewing even in sunlight. It is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1380 processor and a vapor cooling chamber. This helps the phone to deliver fast performance without overheating. The 50MP No Shake Camera captures sharp photos and videos, even in low light, with Nightography and Astrolapse features. Talking about the benefits of Samsung, Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay makes transactions quick and easy. As a trusted brand, Samsung offers reliable after-sales support and regular software updates, ensuring a seamless user experience.

