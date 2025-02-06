Samsung Galaxy A15 5G vs. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: Choose Smartly!

The main difference between Samsung Galaxy A15 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G lies in software support. Now, let's face it that Samsung offers much longer updates and security patches. If you want the A15, it is surely a more reliable choice for a long time. But the OnePlus phones can’t be ignored as well. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 can be placed at a higher benchmark for its performance and charging speed. Now that brings you to a fix,right! Read further to know and understand the difference between OnePlusNord and Samsung phones along with Samsung Galaxy A15 5G vs. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G which are almost equally priced.

Advertisment

Are OnePlus phones better than Samsung?

Indeed, OnePlus phones are often praised by users for their excellent build, powerful performance, and close to stock Android experience. When users compare OnePlus smartphones to other flagship handsets, they value the phone’s competitive pricing, seamless software, and quick charging capabilities. But we suggest you take your own requirements into account when selecting a phone. You know what you need and what your requirements are. First off, when it comes to OnePlus, the company only releases two flagship phones annually. Samsung, however, offers a large selection. Samsung offers a wide range of gadgets, from low-cost to high-end flagships. The OnePlus smartphone is an excellent choice if you were comparing the Oneplus and Samsung devices as per their pricing. We are saying this because, at that price, you will have to make many compromises on your Samsung device while getting the best from OnePlus. Facts are facts!

Advertisment

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G vs. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

Display and Size:

The Samsung Galaxy A15 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. AMOLED screens from Samsung are well known for their brilliant colours, deep blacks, and superior viewing angles. Their screens are known to be the best in the smartphone business. And if we talk about the OnePlus Nord CE 3, it has a larger 6.72-inch IPS LCD display. This also offers a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, compared to the A15's 90Hz.

Advertisment

Camera Setup:

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 has a higher resolution primary camera at 108 MP. If you compare it to the Samsung's 50 MP, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will obviously provide better detail in photos. Though, with features like multiple lenses, large megapixel counts, and complex image processing algorithms, Samsung phones have powerful camera systems. Samsung phones have these capabilities in general. They are capable of producing high-quality images and videos. But it is not valid for Galaxy A15.

Advertisment

Processor Performance:

The OnePlus Nord CE is powered by the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. High-end processors and lots of RAM are common in OnePlus phones. They help with seamless and quick operation. However, the Galaxy A15 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus. It is good for casual to moderate gaming. You can't use it for high demanding games.

Advertisment

Charging Speed:

The OnePlus Nord CE supports faster charging at 67W, allowing for quicker recharges. Fast charging is a hallmark of OnePlus smartphones. It comes with features like Warp Charge enabling rapid battery replacement. Oneplus is known for its charging capabilities. So, OnePlus gets the point here when compared to the Galaxy A15's 25W fast charging. 67W and 25W is some difference.

Advertisment

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G vs. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

Specification Samsung Galaxy A15 5G OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Launch Date January 1, 2024 April 11, 2023 Price in India Rs.19,499 Rs.17,499 Display 6.5 inches, FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels), Super AMOLED, 90Hz 6.72 inches, FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels), IPS LCD, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU Octa-core (2.2 GHz) Octa-core (2.7 GHz) RAM Options 8GB 8GB Internal Storage 128GB (expandable via microSD) 128GB (expandable via microSD) Rear Camera Triple: 50 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP (f/2.4) Triple: 108 MP (f/1.7) + 2 MP (f/2.4) + 2 MP (f/2.4) Front Camera 13 MP (f/2.0) 16 MP (f/2.4) Battery Capacity 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging Fast charging at 25W Super VOOC fast charging at 67W Operating System Android v14 with One UI Android v13 with OxygenOS Dimensions Height: 160.1 mm, Width: 76.8 mm, Thickness: 8.4 mm Height: 165.5 mm, Width: 76 mm, Thickness: 8.3 mm Weight Approximately 200 g Approximately 195 g Colors Available Blue, Light Blue Pastel Lime, Chromatic Gray Network Support Supports dual SIM with 5G Supports dual SIM with 5G

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Advertisment

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G

Better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark when compared(675K versus 382K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz(Better quality)

Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 25W)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution(Clarity in videos)

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB(Storage is better)

Optical image stabilization

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Has a built-in infrared port

Stereo speakers

Conclusion

Both smartphones are good in their own ways, especially in the mid-range market. You must consider the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G if you require regular security updates and software support and are looking for a dependable phone that is branded. Whereas, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is the best option for users who prefer quick charging and raw processing power. It’s apt for people who want less software and a more "stock Android" experience.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand source





