Samsung Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon: Do you know what this means?

The fact that Samsung chose to launch Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon in India is an indicator of a strategic action that it has taken to ensure that it addresses the needs and tastes of the Indian consumers. The Snapdragon chipset is highly celebrated due to its better real world performance, graphics and higher energy efficiency than the Exynos chips that have been previously utilised in Indian models. The objective of this change is to offer a smoother gaming experience, faster multitasking, better AI features and a longer battery life; all features that the Indian market, which is so tech-savvy, can strongly identify with. Introducing the Snapdragon Galaxy S24 earlier than the festive period, Samsung is also ready to provide a more efficient and attractive smartphone experience in a very competitive market.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon variant: Why the shift?

The move to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is important as this processing unit is widely considered to have better raw performance, energy efficiency and graphics performance than the previous processor which was the Exynos 2400. To the users this translates to a quicker start up of their apps, easier multitasking, ease in gaming, longer battery life, and general greater responsiveness of their devices.

The Snapdragon processors usually have a more powerful graphics processor, which makes newer games and other programs that need a lot of graphics run more properly. Secondly, there is more sophisticated processing by AI, which means that smarter camera functions, voice assistants, and other AI-guided features can be improved.

Above all, the Snapdragon model merges with the global bands of cellular networks, which may have a more advantageous network compatibility and data speed in comparison to the Exynos.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon variant: Features and AI highlights

This flagship includes all the features of the Galaxy AI line up, including Live Translate, which allows two-way voice and text translation, Chat Assist, which enables tone changes in messages, and a variety of AI-enhanced photo editing options, including Generative Edit. It is loaded with Android 15 based One UI 7 beta, which makes users ready for the newest software innovations.

Specifications: Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon Variant

Specification Details Display 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1-120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Galaxy RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera 50MP OIS main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) Front Camera 12MP Battery 4000mAh, 25W fast charging Build Aluminium Armour frame Protection IP68 water and dust resistant Weight 167 grams Colours Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet

Galaxy S24 Snapdragon variant: Availability, price and Big Billion Days Sale

Official pricing remains not yet finalised, although early orders on Flipkart indicate that the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24 5G will begin at approximately Rs74999 with 8GB +128GB and Rs79999 with 8GB + 256GB. The gadget will come in various eye-catching colours giving users more options to suit their style.

With the introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Galaxy version of the Galaxy S24 in India, the users will find a physical push to the product to improve their performance, gaming, and AI capabilities. This variant, together with the Galaxy AI capabilities of Samsung and other flagship products, will most probably be very competitive and attractive, particularly in the Big Billion Days sales. Because the Snapdragon experience matters to them, this will be a big opportunity for them to experience the latest Galaxy technology in India.



