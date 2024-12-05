Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Latest Leaks and Details

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its much-anticipated Galaxy S25 series, expected to make its global debut in early 2025, possibly as early as January. As with its predecessors, the series will likely include three variants: the standard Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25+, and the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra. The flagship lineup is poised to offer cutting-edge features, maintaining Samsung's reputation for premium performance and design.

Galaxy S25 series Key Details

The global models of the Galaxy S25 series have recently surfaced in the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification database, further solidifying the lineup's imminent release.

These devices are identified by the model numbers SM-S931B/DS, SM-S936B/DS, and SM-S938B/DS, which align with the numbers seen in recent BIS certifications. For the U.S. market, the corresponding models appear as SM-931U, SM-936U, and SM-938U.

Charging and Connectivity Specifications

The FCC listing provides valuable insight into the series’ charging capabilities and connectivity options:

Charging Technology: The Galaxy S25 and S25+ models were tested with Samsung's EP-TA800 adapter, which supports 25W wired charging—indicating no upgrade from previous generations. Wireless charging and wireless power-sharing features are confirmed for these models.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, also tested with the EP-TA800 adapter, is expected to offer 45W fast charging, similar to its predecessor.

Connectivity: All three models boast comprehensive connectivity options, including 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, NFC, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System).

Design and Unique Features

Galaxy S25 and S25+: Reports suggest these models will retain a design similar to the Galaxy S24 series, focusing on refined aesthetics and usability.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: The Ultra variant is rumored to feature rounded edges and a narrower profile, offering a sleeker look. It will continue to support the S Pen, emphasizing its productivity-oriented features.

Performance

Under the hood, all three models are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, reportedly replacing the Exynos processor entirely this year due to production challenges. This unified chipset strategy could improve global performance consistency.

Global and Indian Launch

Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy S25 series globally in early 2025, with India being one of the key markets at launch. For context, the Galaxy S24 series debuted in India with a starting price of Rs 74,999, so a similar pricing strategy might be expected for the S25 lineup.

