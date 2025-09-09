Samsung Galaxy S26 series camera upgrades: What you can expect

As Samsung has been preparing to roll out Galaxy S26 series in early 2026, recent leaks by tipsters such as Roland Quandt have been exciting to inform us about the new series upgrading the camera systems of the new line-up. The Galaxy S26 Ultra camera features seem particularly impressive, as they offer some new achievements in mobile photography that will become the standard of flagship smartphones. You may be interested in the 200MP main sensor or the advanced zoom, here is what these leaks state.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Quad camera revolution

​​Roland Quandt and several publications state that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera system will have a highly effective quad lens setup:

200MP main camera- probably upgraded HP2+ sensor, about 1-inch in size with enormous light absorption in order to capture finer details, particularly in low light.

50MP ultra-wide camera- autofocus with larger aperture to capture better landscape and group photos.

50 Megapixels telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom-improved aperture (f/2.9), more light in distant shots and finer details.

12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom– new S5K3LD sensor is larger than previous and can capture more light and provide better portraits and short-range zoom.

Each of the four cameras has optical image stabilisation (OIS), implying that they can perform superbly in video and action-oriented photography. The use of software-based refinements and Samsung Galaxy AI to improve image quality and low-light performance further responds to the limitations of the past that include noise and colour accuracy.

Galaxy S26 Edge and S26 Pro: Camera upgrades tailored for slim design

The Galaxy S26 Edge camera specifications vary slightly. Reports suggest:

Dual Camera Suite: 200MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide sensor are designed to capture intricate details and broad shots, which creators emphasise the slick, ultra-thin look of the device.

The primary upgrade to be introduced in Galaxy S26 Pro is a 50MP ultrawide aimed at buyers who do not require an intense zoom but would prefer clear and versatile shots.

Comparison: Galaxy S26 Series vs Previous Galaxy S25 Ultra

Feature Galaxy S25 Ultra (2025) Galaxy S26 Ultra (2026, leaked) Galaxy S26 Edge (leaked) Main Camera 200MP HP2 200MP HP2+ (larger, more light) 200MP main Ultrawide Camera 50MP 50MP (upgraded, big aperture) 50MP Telephoto (5x) 50MP (f/2.2) 50MP (f/2.9, more light intake) - Telephoto (3x) 10MP (old sensor) 12MP S5K3LD (new, bigger, better light) - Total Rear Cameras Quad (200+50+50+10MP) Quad (200+50+50+12MP) Dual (200+50MP) OIS All except 3x All four rear lenses N/A Front Camera 12MP Unknown (rumored 12MP) Unknown Camera AI Features Samsung AI, Night Mode Improved AI, better low-light, new privacy panel AI features

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: New software features and hardware enhancements

In addition to hardware, Samsung Galaxy S26 will receive:

Ultra Next-generation privacy protection panel.

Additional NFC antenna to make more payments and pairing of the devices (all).

Galaxy AI picture improvement and new video features.

Bump camera and flatter chassis in Edge, which may change ergonomic feel.

Samsung S26 Ultra is taking mobile photography to the next level providing a real quad camera, bigger sensors, and superior stabilisation. Edge and Pro models are both user-friendly types of products targeted at users that desire flagship camera features but with a slimmer profile. Not only increased pixel counts and improved zoom, but also smarter AI and low-light functionality distinguish the S25 Ultra to the S26 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera specifications make it a must-watch in 2026, should you be a power user, creator or mobile photographer.

