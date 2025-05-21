Samsung Galaxy S26 Series leak: Shocking S25 Plus to be discontinued

The Galaxy S Plus model is being discontinued mainly because it hasn’t sold as much as others in the series. Samsung may ship 37.7 million units of the Galaxy S25 series next year, out of which only 6.7 million are meant for the Plus variant, 17.4 million for the Ultra and 13.6 million for the regular one. The next top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S26 series leak is gaining attention thanks to The Elec’s latest report from South Korea. The report points out that this time, the Galaxy S26 Plus will not be released. Instead, it appears that the company will introduce the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Edge and Galaxy S26 Ultra models at the debut of the series in January 2026.

Why is Samsung dropping the Galaxy S25 Plus Model?

Technical issues or major problems did not cause the Galaxy S25 Plus to be discontinued. It is true that the entire Galaxy S25 series, which includes the Plus, has been positively reviewed for its top-notch design, impressive capabilities and excellent performance. Most buyers were not convinced by the minor improvements the Plus model provided, since they were priced higher than the basic version and lower than the premium Ultra model. Being neither a flagship nor an affordable device made the device less appealing, so its sales dropped.

High sales figures are likely the main cause for this change. Compared to the Ultra and base models, fewer people have been interested in the Galaxy S25 Plus. It appears that out of the 37.7 million Galaxy S25 phones Samsung has set as its target for 2025, 17.4 million will be Ultra models, 13.6 million will be base models and just 6.7 million will be Plus models. As a result of these low sales, Samsung is now considering a change and has announced an Edge model to take the place of the Plus.

Will Galaxy S25 Plus users still get updates?

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, you will keep getting software and security updates. Every member of the Galaxy S25 series, including the Plus, will receive 7 years of Android and One UI updates from Samsung. Thankfully, your device will be safe and modern all the way through to 2032.

What is the Galaxy S26 Edge?

Users looking for a well-balanced, smaller and speedy phone will likely prefer the sleek and lightweight Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge. According to Samsung, this step is part of their updated design strategy and the rising popularity of lightweight handsets. This Edge model is likely to differently combine portability and high-end features, making it stand out among the S26 and Ultra.

What new features will be included in the Galaxy S26 Series?

There will be only three models: the Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Edge and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

No Plus Variant: Since few people are buying the S26 Plus, the company will discontinue it.

Samsung is expected to add innovative features to its battery, software and design and to make the Edge model particularly portable.

The new Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in January 2026, as the company has done with their previous models.



