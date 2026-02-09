Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch nears as new renders reveal camera layout change

The Galaxy S26 Ultra design has surfaced online through fresh Galaxy S26 Ultra 3D renders, revealing a new vertical camera layout and slimmer bezels. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is the flagship device that Samsung has launched, is creating a tremendous buzz with new 3D concept renders that depict a new design. The leak comes from tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), who shared a 360-degree video of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ahead of its expected launch.

Updated design and camera layout

The Galaxy S26 Ultra camera layout now features three vertically stacked lenses with a separate sensor and laser autofocus, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The renders showcase an island of vertical cameras with three rear lenses, a separate sensor and laser autofocus which is not compatible with the Galaxy S25 Ultra configuration but with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The front has a hole-punch selfie camera with a center-aligned cutout with thinner bezels and curved corner edges to be ergonomic than the more boxy predecessor.

Galaxy S26 Ultra expected specifications and features

According to leaks, the Galaxy S26 Ultra specs include a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 144Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. There is rumour of a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (M14 CoE) with 144Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness, and this will provide the best visuals and reading in the sunlight. The chipset that powers the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with octa-core structure, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM as well as up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

The quad-camera system has a 200-Megapixel primary sensor with OIS, and it has ultra-wide, telephoto, and periscope lenses to provide versatility in photography. The 60W wired fast charging is a 5,000mAh battery that has the promise of all-day performance and the ability to top-up.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series : Launch timeline and pricing

The Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date is tipped for February 25, 2026, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26 series at a Galaxy Unpacked event. It is believed that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S26 series at a Galaxy Unpacked on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco, and will be pre-ordered on February 26 with retail availability of around March 11. The European base model is priced at EUR 1,469 (about Rs1,56,900) base memory with 256GB, EUR 1,669 ( about Rs1,78,300) with 512GB and EUR 1,969 ( about Rs2,10,300) with 1TB, which may be comparable in India. The expected Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India could start above Rs1.55 lakh, based on leaked European pricing.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will introduce progressive improvements in camera technology, processing, and display to be a powerful competitor in the flagship race of 2026. Official teasers are on the verge of launch since there is only a few weeks to go. With its upgraded design and powerful hardware, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up as Samsung’s most premium flagship of 2026.



