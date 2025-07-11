Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025_ Top 5 announcements, AI innovations

The long-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 show in New York introduced the next generation of foldable phones, AI-enabling wearables and Galaxy AI ecosystems. The pre-orders have already opened in India and the worldwide sales begin July 25, so here are five biggest launches and trending features of the event. Read further to know about the Top 5 announcements at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Compact powerhouse with AI camera

Galaxy Z Flip 7 is more noticeable with its wider 4.1-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED cover display and a more compact 6.5mm expanded profile. This is under the Exynos 2500 SoC, which is a current keyword in the mobile performance industry, with up to 12GB of RAM and storage of up to 512GB. Some new features include ProVisual Engine, Note Assist and Now Bar that improve multitasking and photo editing. A 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 10 MP selfie camera are internally installed in Flip 7 covered by a 4,300mAh all-day battery.

India starting price: Rs1,09,999 (12GB + 256GB)

Pre-order offer: 512GB at 256GB price till July 12.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: The ultimate foldable flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the highlight of Samsung 2025 foldable line as a premium design device featuring AI-related features and flagship performance. The device has an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a 6.5-inch cover display with 120Hz refresh rates for the ultimate smoothness of images. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy (Elite) chipset. With only 215g to the touch, this gadget is the lightest in history, its body is provided with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, and the camera has a 200 MP triple main camera, which is one of the highest keywords in the photography community. It is powered by Android 16-based One UI 8 that comes with a new set of AI features such as Circle to Search, Gemini Live, and the Writing Assist, and also helps easy multitasking and productivity.

India starting price: Rs1,74,999 (12GB + 256GB)

Pre-order offer: 512GB model at 256GB price till July 12.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Affordable foldable for the masses

Samsung released a Fan Edition (FE) foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, the first time. The gadget helps to take the essence of foldable tech to more people at a base price of 89,999 in India. It uses Exynos 2400 chipset, 6.7 inch foldable display AMOLED and a 3.4 inch cover screen. The FE includes several major Galaxy AI applications, such as Photo Assist, Live Translate, and Note Assist, and hence, it has also become a popular alternative to consider among users that want to enjoy the benefits of AI-based productivity at a cheaper cost. Then there is the 50MP + 12MP rear camera module, 4,000mAh battery, IP48 rating and Knox Vault security.

India starting price: Rs 89,999 (8GB + 128GB).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series: Next-Gen health and AI on your wrist

The Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are the latest to apply wearable technology and health monitoring by Samsung. They both operate with One UI 8 Watch (Wear OS 6) and use the Exynos W1000 chip. The Watch 8 is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminium, whereas the Classic has a more stainless steel body with a rotating bezel, among the searches that are trendy among smartwatch users. They are round-shaped watches with a Super AMOLED display and up to 3,000 nits of brightness, military grade durability, ECG, sleep and body composition tracking. The Classic has a Quick Button and up to 64GB of storage added as well.

Bluetooth variant India starting price: Rs 32,999 (40mm)

LTE variant India starting price: Rs 36,999.

Galaxy AI integration: The heart of every device

One of the main messages at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 was the heavy integration of Galaxy AI on all new devices. Samsung is turning towards AI as the center of its ecology: it includes Gemini Live and Now Brief, Drawing Assist, Call Assist, Photo Assist, and Transcript Assist. AI-powered smartphones and wearables make the lives of users even more personal and productive: these tools can plan their schedules and summarise their day, edit the pictures, and even offer real-time translations during the conversation.

Things to know

India has opened pre-orders on all new devices and their sales will begin on July 25.

After the event, AI-enabled capabilities and next-gen foldables are taking over Google searches.

The Samsung innovation in customized health monitoring, AI camera and multimodal innovation of the Galaxy is redefining the industry.

Galaxy Unpacked 2025 consolidates Samsung as the industry leader in AI smartphones, foldable phones, and smart wearables where India will be a major part of the global strategy.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.