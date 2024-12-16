Samsung Moohan XR Headset: Reality and Virtuality with Android XR

Samsung's first extended reality (XR) headgear, Project Moohan, was unveiled on Friday. Project Moohan, which is scheduled to debut in 2025, is based on Google's recently released Android XR platform, which combines artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) to create a fully immersive mixed-reality experience. Google's Gemini AI assistant will be compatible with the headgear, allowing users to communicate with their surroundings via gestures and voice commands. Google demonstrated the future of the device by showing its new Android XR operating system, which is intended for augmented reality (AR) glasses and mixed reality headsets. Google's Gemini AI assistant will be supported by Samsung Moohan XR headgear, which will also come with apps designed to function well on a huge virtual screen. It will debut next year as a rival to the Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro.

Key Features and Innovations: Moohan Android XR Headset

Advanced Display Technology

The Moohan headset is expected to incorporate state-of-the-art displays capable of delivering high-resolution visuals, potentially offering up to 4.3K resolution per eye at 90 frames per second, thanks to the Snapdragon XR Plus Gen 2 chipset.

Multi-modal Input

Users will benefit from natural multi-modal input methods, allowing intuitive interactions through touch, voice, and gestures. This aligns with Samsung's goal of creating an immersive and user-friendly experience.

Circle to Search Feature

One of the standout functionalities is the Circle to Search, which allows users to search for information by simply gesturing in their field of view, enhancing the interactivity of the XR experience.

Passthrough Capabilities

The headset will offer passthrough capabilities, enabling users to see their physical surroundings while engaging with virtual content, which is crucial for augmented reality applications.

Integration with Google Services

Users can expect seamless integration with Google services such as Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Photos, allowing for immersive experiences like exploring locations in 3D or watching videos on virtual screens.

With support for Gemini AI Assistant, Samsung's Moohan XR headset will be available soon.

The new headset, called Moohan (meaning infinity in Korean), is powered by Google's latest Android XR platform, which is built with support for AR, VR, and AI-based capabilities. Although neither company has provided an estimated release date or price, Google claims it will be the first gadget to come with Android XR next year. According to the South Korean technology company, the Moohan XR headgear would have cutting-edge screens, passthrough capabilities, and multi-modal input capability. The Apple Vision Pro, its closest competitor, has micro-OLED screens with 3,660 × 3,200 pixels per eye.

Moohan Android XR Headset: Price

Although the Moohan XR headset's pricing and release date are unknown, the fact that Android XR is available indicates that it will support the new features Google showcased when it revealed the updated operating system. These include utilizing Google TV and Google Photos to view images and movies on a virtual screen, using Google Chrome to browse the web, and using Circle to search with movements. Additionally, it will include capabilities like the ability to view immersive views of different locations using Google Maps or the capacity to translate text in real-time while the wearer is looking at it.

Moohan Android XR Headset: What is the Buying Factor?

The Moohan XR headset's secret ingredient is its partnership with Google and Qualcomm, which combines state-of-the-art hardware and software to produce a distinctive mixed-reality environment. In contrast to current products like the Apple Vision Pro, Samsung hopes to offer a more intelligent and dynamic user experience by integrating AI through the Gemini assistant. Samsung's goal to investigate the boundless potential of spatial computing is reflected in the moniker "Moohan," which means "infinity" in Korean.

Moohan Android XR Headset: Samsung's Strategy

With Project Moohan, Samsung seems to be aiming to take a sizable chunk of the nascent XR industry by providing a competitive substitute for Apple's high-end products and utilizing Google's vast app store. Samsung hopes to establish a unified story around its software and hardware breakthroughs by introducing this headset at the forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in early 2025 and its flagship Galaxy S25 series. This calculated scheduling may increase visibility and consumer interest as it competes with well-known companies like Apple and Meta.

When Samsung debuted the Galaxy S23 line of smartphones during its first Galaxy Unpacked in 2023, it hinted at the release of an XR headset. The business declared at the time that it was collaborating with Qualcomm and Google to create its first XR headset. On Thursday, Google revealed that it collaborated with Qualcomm and Samsung to develop Android XR. Still, it collaborated with Magic Leap and other businesses on future XR products that use AI and AR technology.