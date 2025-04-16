Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Benchmarked: Know Expected Features and Upgrades

After the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, Samsung is set to launch the next flagship foldable Galaxy Z series. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone is expected to launch in July, at the same time as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 smartphone. Galaxy Z Fold 7 has reportedly been spotted in the Geekbench database, which shows its most important characteristics. According to previous rumours, these handsets are expected to be launched with OneUI 8 which is based on Android 16. Read further to know more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

What Does the Geekbench Listing Reveal?

As for the model number, the device is listed as model number SM-F966U in Geekbench, which lines up with Samsung’s naming pattern for the Z Fold series.

Software and Version: The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is running Android 16 with Samsung’s new One UI 8.0 skin. This means that it’s one of the first phones to launch with Android 16 preinstalled, ahead of most other Samsung phones still on Android 15.

The listing confirms that the Galaxy is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, codenamed “sun.” This is a top tier processor with higher clock speed than the standard version and is the same chip powering the latest Galaxy S25 series.

The phone is listed with 12GB of RAM (actual reading: 10.72GB, which rounds up to 12GB).

Performance: The Z Fold 7 scored 18,143 in the OpenCL benchmark, beating the likes of the Oppo Find N5 and a huge step up from the Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy: Other Expected Features and Upgrades

According to leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will come with several hardware and design improvements.

Rumors: A less visible crease on the larger 8 inch inner display and 6.5 inch outer display, with both having slimmer bezels.

Camera: The camera is expected to include a new 200MP main camera, maybe the same sensor as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which would be a massive upgrade from the 50MP camera on the Z Fold 6.

The phone will be thinner (as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded), have a better display, better water and dust resistance, and a larger vapor chamber for better cooling.

Other Rumored Features: Rumored to have an improved under display selfie camera, improved speakers, and a better vibration motor.

Conclusion

The second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025, which is likely to be in July, is where Samsung is expected to officially announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be launched alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7 and other new foldable devices. It’s clear that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will run Android 16, have a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and 12GB RAM, according to its Geekbench listing. The Z Fold 7 is expected to be the best foldable smartphone of 2025 with expected upgrades in display, camera, and build quality.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.