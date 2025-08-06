Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Vs Honor Magic V5: Does ultra-thin really matter?

In the rapidly changing foldable smartphone market segment, manufacturers are enthusiastic about declaring that they have the thinnest/ slimmest device or the lightest device in the world. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Honor Magic V5 have just entered the competition with 8.9mm and 8.8mm measurements of thickness. However, does this razor-thin variation really make a difference, and can it be felt in everyday use? Read further to know does ultra-thin really matter about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Vs Honor Magic V5.

How much does 0.1mm in the Galaxy Z Fold7 Vs Honor Magic V5 change your day?

A recent practical comparison of the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Honor Magic V5, which was made famous by Chinese tech leaker Ice Universe, had a twist in it. Although Magic V5 had the spec sheet thinner, the practical (particularly Ivory White color) device was either identical or thicker next to each other after taking into account the screen protector included in the box-which is not taken into account in the technical specifications. Such add-ons do not state true thickness on the Samsung Z Fold series. This point can be illustrated, so is the difference of 0.1mm almost imperceptible to the touch in your hand and is in no real way going to impact your experience of it or your comfort zone in its use.

What matters more than thinness in foldables?

This viewpoint is replicated in community discussions on such forums as Quora and Reddit. It is claimed that unless a phone is far thinner or lighter, the variation of 0.1mm or 1g would be so trivial that it was forgotten after a few minutes of use. Power users and reviewers have found that everyday use of a foldable is defined much more by areas such as whether the screen is any good, whether the hinge is reliable, battery life, camera skills, and, most of all, software support and optimisation as well as application support of the foldable form factor. “I've held some of the latest foldables, and the difference between 8.8mm and 8.9mm is a marketing gimmick. What I really care about is battery performance, camera quality, and whether the fold stays flat after a few months.” wrote a user on r/Android.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Vs Honor Magic V5: Thick or thin, choose for real benefits, not specs

Even in the current market of the foldables, most of the devices are already extremely thin and light in weight. Buyers should not get involved in millimeter wars instead they should focus on sensible features. An aggressive refresh rate screen, an extended battery, superior camera modules, or uninterrupted hinge will mean quite a bit more to your daily use than the pathetic claims that your phone is a hair's breadth skinnier.



