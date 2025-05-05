Samsung is launching two exciting foldables this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. While both run on Android 15 with One UI 7 and come with 7 years of software updates, what really sets them apart is the chipset inside. The Z Fold 7 uses the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite from Qualcomm, while the Z Flip 7 features Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500. The chip inside your phone affects speed, battery, gaming, and camera features. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is proven and powerful, making the Fold 7 a true flagship. The Exynos 2500 is more modern and energy-efficient, but still not as tested or fast as Qualcomm’s chip. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Z Flip 7. So, which one is better?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Z Flip 7

Here is the difference between Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Z Flip 7.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite vs Exynos 2500

On the raw power side, the Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the Fold 7 is clearly better. The benchmark score (AnTuTu score of 2,745,000 vs 2,213,000 for the Flip 7’s Exynos 2500) is 24% higher. Additionally, it runs at a faster CPU clock speed (4,320 MHz) and has better graphics for gaming, video editing, and multitasking. Also, it has better memory bandwidth, which means faster data handling and a more fluid performance in general.

On the other hand, the Exynos 2500 is based on Samsung’s latest 3nm GAA process to enhance efficiency and battery life. It also has a 10 core CPU and has a decent showing in some multi core tests. But in the real world speed and heavy apps, it still stands behind the Snapdragon chip. This is the first major global phone to use this Exynos chip, so its long term performance and reliability are not yet known. We will have to wait and use the phone to get proper clarity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Z Flip 7: Other differences

Here are some other differences between the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.

Display

The Flip 7 is a compact 6.8-inch clamshell screen, while the Fold 7 has a big 8-inch tablet style display. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with an expansive 8 inch inner display that unfolds like a tablet. Because of this, it is perfect for multitasking, watching movies, reading documents or using apps side by side. Carrying a mini laptop in your pocket is the feeling of the bigger screen. On the flip side, the Z Flip 7 comes in with a 6.8 inch display that folds into a small square.

Battery

Fold 7 comes with a larger 4,800mAh battery, compared to 4,300mAh in the Flip 7. The Z Fold 7 comes with a 4,800mAh battery, which is necessary to power its larger display and more demanding internals like the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It’s built to last through long hours of work or media use.

The Z Flip 7 has a 4,300mAh battery, which is slightly smaller, but paired with the energy-efficient Exynos 2500 chip and a smaller screen, it should easily get most users through a day. While not as long-lasting as the Fold 7 in heavy use, it’s still reliable for everyday needs.

Camera

The main camera on Fold 7 is 200MP with more advanced sensors. The main camera on Flip 7 is 50MP, good but not flagship. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 excels in photography with a 200MP main sensor along with telephoto and ultra wide cameras. It is the best for taking very high resolution shots, zoom in on details and shooting videos of pro level quality.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip 7 has a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultra wide. Although the camera is good for everyday photos, social media, and other casual video recording, it is ill suited for serious photography. For those who have had their eye on this phone because video performance is important to them, especially in low light or with zoom, the Fold 7 is a better choice.

Form Factor

Fold 7 is like a mini tablet when opened, it is perfect for productivity. Flip 7 is smaller, lighter, and easier to carry. The Z Fold 7 is like a mini tablet in your pocket. When folded, it looks like a regular phone, but when opened, it offers a lot more screen space. It’s built for productivity, creative tasks, or anyone who wants a bigger visual experience on the go.

The Z Flip 7 is all about style, convenience, and portability. It folds into a small square that fits easily in your palm or pocket, making it super trendy and lightweight. It’s a great pick for users who prioritize design and ease of use over raw power.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Z Flip 7: Price

The Fold 7 is more expensive due to its size, camera, and high-end chip. The Flip 7 is more affordable and stylish. Due to its bigger screen, higher-end camera system, and flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the Z Fold 7 is significantly more expensive. It’s aimed at professionals, tech enthusiasts, and power users.

The Z Flip 7, meanwhile, is more affordable and accessible. It gives users a foldable experience without the ultra-premium price tag. It’s perfect for those who want the wow factor of a foldable phone without going all-in on cost.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Z Flip 7

Feature Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite (Qualcomm) Exynos 2500 (Samsung) Benchmark (AnTuTu 10) 2,745,000 (24% higher) 2,213,000 CPU Clock Speed 4,320 MHz 3,300 MHz Core Count 8-core 10-core Process Technology 4nm 3nm GAA (Gate-All-Around) Performance Superior raw power, graphics, multitasking, and gaming Efficient, good multi-core, but lags in heavy apps Display (Main) 8.2" LTPO AMOLED 2X, 1812x2176 px, 120Hz 6.8" AMOLED, 1080x2640 px, 120Hz Display (Cover) 6.5" AMOLED, 120Hz 4.0" AMOLED, edge-to-edge, 120Hz Battery 4,400 mAh 4,300 mAh Camera (Rear) 200MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto 50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide Camera (Front) 12MP (cover), improved under-display (main) 12MP RAM / Storage 12GB / 256GB, 512GB options 12GB / 256GB, 512GB options Thickness (Folded) 8.2 mm (rumoured, thinner than before) Thinner than Z Flip 6 (exact TBA) Software Android 15, One UI 7, 7 years updates Android 15, One UI 7, 7 years updates Form Factor Book-style foldable (tablet-like experience) Clamshell (compact, pocketable) Estimated Price (India) Rs.1,69,990 Rs.98,990

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Z Flip 7: Which one is right for you?

If you want the best performance, display and camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the clear winner. Its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is the best for gamers, professionals and tech lovers. The larger screen is also better for multitasking.

If you want something more compact and stylish, for a lower price, then the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a good choice. The Exynos 2500 is efficient and does a good job with everyday tasks. The Snapdragon is not as fast, but it is fast enough for most users who want something trendy and portable.

Choose Galaxy Z Fold 7 if you want maximum performance, a big display, and flagship features.

Go for Galaxy Z Flip 7 if you want a stylish, compact phone with solid performance at a lower price.

FAQ’s - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Z Flip 7

Which is better, z flip or z fold?

The best choice between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold depends on your priorities and how you plan to use the phone. The Z Flip is better for those who prioritise portability, compact size, and a unique form factor, while the Z Fold is better for users who need a larger screen for productivity, multitasking, and media consumption.

Is there going to be a Samsung Fold 7?

If you're in the market for a new foldable phone, then it's likely you've been eyeing the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. This foldable flagship is expected to come in July, and it could well be one of the best foldable phones of the year.

What is the price of fold 7 in India?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price in India could start at Rs 1,64,999, for the standard variant while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could come at a starting Rs 1,09,999.

What is the price of Samsung flip 7?

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could start at Rs 1,09,999 in India and 1099 dollars in the US.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.