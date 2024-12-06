Samsung One UI 7 Beta is here: New features with Enhanced AI

Samsung Electronics has officially launched the One UI 7 beta program, ushering in a new era of mobile innovation. This latest update brings an array of advanced AI-powered features, reimagined controls, and a glimpse into the scalable AI ecosystems of tomorrow.

One UI 7 integrates cutting-edge AI agents and multimodal functionalities throughout the user interface, delivering a seamless, natural, and intuitive interaction at every touchpoint. The beta program offers early access to an upgraded mobile experience, focusing on unprecedented levels of personalization and convenience.

Smarter AI for More Mobile Experiences

One UI 7 significantly enhances Galaxy's AI capabilities, introducing new tools and functionalities aimed at improving productivity and simplifying user interactions. Among the standout features are advanced writing assist tools embedded within the operating system. These tools allow users to perform tasks such as text selection, content summarization, and grammar checks without toggling between apps. Additionally, the AI can automatically format notes into bullet points, further streamlining workflows.

The update also revolutionizes communication with upgraded call features. When call recording is enabled, One UI 7 automatically transcribes the conversation, supporting up to 20 languages.

This feature eliminates the need for manual note-taking during multitasking scenarios, making it a game-changer for professionals and everyday users alike.

A Bold Redesign: Personalization

Complementing its powerful AI capabilities, One UI 7 introduces a bold new design that prioritizes ease of use and customization. A key highlight is the Now Bar, a streamlined notification system that centralizes key activities like interpreting languages, managing music, recording, and more—all accessible directly from the lock screen. This innovation reduces the need to unlock your device frequently, making vital information readily available at a glance. The

Now Bar is set to debut on upcoming Galaxy S series devices and promises to evolve further with smarter integrations in future updates.

The home screen and widgets have also been redesigned, offering greater control and simplicity. Customization has been made more intuitive, empowering users to fine-tune every aspect of their device to match their preferences seamlessly.

Redesigned Camera Experience for Enhanced Creativity

One UI 7 introduces a revamped camera interface, enhancing usability for casual users and professionals alike. Camera controls, buttons, and modes have been reorganized for easier navigation, providing a clearer preview of your photos or videos.

In Pro and Pro Video modes, the layout of manual settings has been simplified, allowing creators to focus on capturing the perfect shot. Additionally, a new zoom control feature in Pro Video mode offers smooth, adjustable zoom transitions for cinematic-quality recordings.

Availability

The official release of One UI 7 will coincide with the launch of upcoming Galaxy S series devices in the first quarter of 2025, featuring even more advanced on-device AI capabilities. Samsung remains committed to extending its OS upgrade policy, ensuring the update reaches a wide range of Galaxy devices over time.

The beta program for One UI 7 is initially available for Galaxy S24 series users in select markets, including Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the U.K., and the U.S., starting December 5. Interested users can enroll in the beta program through the Samsung Members app.

