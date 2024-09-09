Apple iPhone 12 Specs

New Update
|
Model Name
|
|
Apple iPhone 12
|Network
|Technology
|GSM, CDMA, HSPA, EVDO, LTE, and 5G
|Body
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|164 g (5.78 oz)
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) - for China
|Display
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 625 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Ceramic Shield glass
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 17.5.1, planned upgrade to iOS 18
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2x3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4x1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card slot
|NO
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM
|Camera
|Primary
| 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.6"
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.
|Secondary
|12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6"
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|Java
|No
|Additional Features
|Battery
|Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable (10.78 Wh)
|Battery life
|Talk time
|Video Playback
|Misc
|Colors
|Black, White, Red, Green, Blue, Purple
|Price
|INR
|Rs 44,999
|Tests
|Camera
|Loudspeaker
|Audio quality
|Antutu
|Vellamo
|Quadrant
|3DMark