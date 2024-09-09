Subscribe

smartphones

Apple iPhone 12 Specs

The iPhone 12, launched in October 2020, is part of Apple's 12th generation of smartphones and marked a major redesign with a boxier, flat-edge look reminiscent of the iPhone 4.

PCQ Bureau
Apple iPhone 12

Model Name

 

Apple iPhone 12
Network    
  Technology GSM, CDMA, HSPA, EVDO, LTE, and 5G
Body    
  Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29 in)
  Weight 164 g (5.78 oz)
  SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) - for China
Display    
  Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 625 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
  Size 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
  Resolution  
  Multitouch Yes
  Protection Ceramic Shield glass
Platform    
  OS iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 17.5.1, planned upgrade to iOS 18
  Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
  CPU Hexa-core (2x3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4x1.8 GHz Icestorm)
  GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Memory    
  Card slot NO
  Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM
Camera    
  Primary 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.6"
  Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
  Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.
  Secondary 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6"
Sound    
  Alert types Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
  Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
  3.5mm jack No
Comms    
  WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
  Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
  GPS GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
  NFC Yes
  Infrared port No
  Radio No
  USB Lightning, USB 2.0
Features    
  Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
  Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
  Browser HTML5
  Java No
Additional Features    
     
     
Battery   Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable (10.78 Wh)
Battery life Talk time  
  Video Playback  
     
Misc    
  Colors Black, White, Red, Green, Blue, Purple
     
Price INR Rs 44,999
     
Tests    
  Camera  
  Loudspeaker  
  Audio quality  
     
  Antutu  
  Vellamo  
  Quadrant  
  3DMark
