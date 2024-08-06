Top 10 phones under 50000 August 2024

In 2024, the smartphone market will be more competitive than ever. With advancements in technology, users have a plethora of options to choose from, each offering unique features and capabilities. Here's a detailed look at some of the top smartphones available today, highlighting their features and reasons to buy to help you make an informed decision.

Advertisment

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is a top-tier smartphone that excels in performance, camera quality, and design. Powered by the latest processor and ample RAM, it delivers seamless multitasking and exceptional gaming experiences. The camera system is top-notch, equipped with advanced features such as night mode and AI enhancements, ensuring stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions. The compact design and premium build quality make it a delight to handle, combining both style and functionality.

Additionally, the Galaxy S23 5G runs on the latest Android OS, providing users with the newest features and security updates. However, it comes with a relatively small battery, which may require more frequent charging for heavy users, and it is priced higher compared to some alternatives in the market.

Advertisment

Reasons to buy:

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display: Offers vibrant colors, deep blacks, and a high refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience.

Pro-Grade Camera System: Features advanced camera capabilities, including 8K video recording and a 108MP primary sensor.

Enhanced Security: Equipped with Samsung Knox, an advanced security framework that protects your data at multiple layers.



2. Vivo V30 Pro

Advertisment

The vivo V30 Pro stands out with its impressive camera system and stylish design. The high refresh rate display offers a smooth and responsive user experience, particularly beneficial for gaming and scrolling through content. Fast charging capabilities ensure that you can quickly recharge and get back to using your device without long wait times.

The phone’s design is sleek and modern, making it a fashionable choice for users. It also boasts a long battery life, which is a significant advantage over many competitors. On the downside, the presence of some bloatware can be annoying, and the mid-range processor, while adequate for most tasks, may not perform as well as the high-end processors found in flagship devices.

Reasons to buy:

Advertisment

Gimbal Stabilization 2.0: Provides superior image stabilization for video recording, reducing shakes and ensuring smooth footage.

64MP Quad Camera Setup: Includes a periscope telephoto lens for impressive zoom capabilities.

33W Flash Charge Technology: Quickly recharges the battery, providing several hours of usage with just a short charge.



3. OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 continues the brand’s legacy of offering powerful performance and a smooth user experience. It features the latest chipset, ensuring fast processing speeds and efficient multitasking. The high refresh rate display provides a fluid and enjoyable viewing experience, ideal for gaming and media consumption. The camera system captures high-quality images and videos, making it a strong contender in the camera department.

Advertisment

Fast charging allows you to quickly top up the battery, minimizing downtime. The OxygenOS software is clean, customizable, and enhances the overall user experience. However, the OnePlus 11 has a bulky design that might not be comfortable for all users, and its battery life, while adequate, is average compared to some competitors.

Reasons to buy:

Hasselblad Camera Collaboration: The camera system is co-developed with Hasselblad, offering advanced color tuning and professional-grade photography features.

HyperBoost Gaming Engine: Enhances gaming performance with improved frame rates and reduced latency.

120Hz Fluid AMOLED Display: Ensures a smooth and responsive experience, ideal for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Advertisment



4. Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 is a testament to Apple’s commitment to quality and performance. It features premium build quality that feels luxurious and well-crafted. Powered by a powerful processor, the iPhone 12 handles all tasks smoothly, from multitasking to running demanding applications. One of its standout features is the long software support, with Apple providing updates for several years, ensuring the phone remains relevant and secure.

The strong brand value of Apple adds to its appeal, and the camera system delivers high-quality photos and videos. However, the iPhone 12 comes with a smaller battery, which may require more frequent charging, no expandable storage, limiting users to the internal storage capacity, and limited customization options compared to other operating systems.

Advertisment

Reasons to buy:

Ceramic Shield: Provides four times better drop performance compared to previous models, thanks to the use of nano-ceramic crystals.

A14 Bionic Chip: The fastest chip in a smartphone, delivering exceptional performance and energy efficiency.

MagSafe Technology: Allows for easy attachment of accessories and wireless charging with precise alignment.



5. Apple iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 offers an affordable entry into the Apple ecosystem without compromising on performance or quality. It provides good performance with its capable processor, handling most tasks efficiently. The camera system, while not as advanced as the newer models, still delivers decent quality photos and videos. Apple’s commitment to long-term software support means that the iPhone 11 will receive updates for years, keeping it secure and functional.

However, it features an older design that may not appeal to those looking for a more modern aesthetic, a smaller battery that might require more frequent charging, and lacks 5G connectivity, which is becoming increasingly important in the latest smartphones.

Reasons to buy:

Ultra-Wide Camera: Captures expansive scenes and landscapes with a 120-degree field of view.

Liquid Retina HD Display: Offers true-to-life colors and wide color accuracy for a stunning visual experience.

Spatial Audio: Provides an immersive audio experience by creating a surround sound effect.



6. OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G is a stylish and powerful smartphone that stands out with its impressive features. It is equipped with a powerful processor, ensuring smooth performance even with demanding applications and multitasking. The fast charging capability is a significant advantage, allowing users to quickly recharge and get back to using their device. The camera system captures high-quality photos and videos, making it a great choice for photography enthusiasts.

Its sleek and modern design adds to its appeal, and the high refresh rate display enhances the viewing experience. However, it is priced higher compared to some alternatives, and its battery life, while decent, is not exceptional.

Reasons to buy:

Periscope Telephoto Lens: Enables up to 10x hybrid zoom and impressive low-light performance.

65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Charging: Charges the phone to 100% in just around 35 minutes.

Reno Glow Finish: Offers a unique matte finish that is fingerprint-resistant and visually striking.



7. Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro offers excellent value for money, making it a standout choice for budget-conscious buyers. It delivers powerful performance with its capable processor, handling multitasking and gaming with ease. The camera system provides good quality photos and videos, adding to its overall appeal. Fast charging ensures that you can quickly top up the battery and get back to using your device.

The large battery is another significant advantage, providing impressive battery life that lasts through the day. However, the phone comes with some bloatware, which can be a downside, and its build quality, while decent, is not as premium as more expensive options.

Reasons to buy:

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Processor: Provides flagship-level performance with advanced AI capabilities.

64MP AI Quad Camera: Delivers exceptional photography with AI enhancements and versatile shooting modes.

5160mAh Battery: Offers extensive battery life with support for 33W fast charging.



8. iQOO Neo 9

The iQOO Neo 9 is known for its powerful performance and good camera system. It handles demanding tasks and gaming with ease, thanks to its capable processor. The camera system captures quality images and videos, making it a solid choice for photography. Fast charging is another key feature, allowing you to quickly recharge the device. The large battery provides impressive battery life, lasting through the day with ease. Its aggressive pricing makes it a competitive option in the market. However, the build quality is average, and there is room for improvement in the software experience.

Reasons to buy:

Vivo's Dual-Engine Fast Charging: Rapidly charges the battery, ensuring minimal downtime.

120Hz Refresh Rate Display: Delivers ultra-smooth visuals for gaming and media consumption.

Enhanced Cooling System: Keeps the device cool during intensive tasks, ensuring sustained performance.

9. Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G offers a stock Android experience with good performance and decent cameras. The clean and bloatware-free user interface is a significant advantage for users who prefer a straightforward experience. The phone handles most tasks efficiently and provides good performance. The camera system delivers good quality photos and videos, adding to its overall appeal. Long battery life is another standout feature, ensuring that the device lasts through the day with ease.

The affordable price makes it a great option for budget-conscious buyers. However, the build quality is average, and its design is not as premium as some competitors.

Reasons to buy:

Endless Edge Display: Features a curved edge screen that provides an immersive viewing experience.

Ready For Platform: Allows users to connect their phone to a monitor or TV for a desktop-like experience.

My UX Customization: Offers extensive customization options for themes, gestures, and display settings.

10. Google Pixel 7 5G

The Google Pixel 7 5G is renowned for its excellent camera system and pure Android experience. The camera system captures stunning photos and videos, making it one of the best in its class. The pure Android experience ensures a clean and bloatware-free user interface, providing a smooth and enjoyable user experience. Regular software updates from Google ensure that the phone remains secure and up-to-date with the latest features. The compact design makes it easy to handle and carry, adding to its overall appeal. However, the battery life is average, and it is priced higher compared to some alternatives, which may be a consideration for budget-conscious buyers.

Reasons to buy:

Tensor SoC (System on Chip): Google's custom-designed processor enhances AI capabilities and overall performance.

Real Tone Photography: Accurately represents diverse skin tones in photos, ensuring everyone looks their best.

Pixel-exclusive Features: Includes features like Call Screen, Hold for Me, and more that leverage Google’s AI for enhanced user convenience.