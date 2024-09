The OnePlus 11 is a flagship smartphone launched by OnePlus in 2023. It marks a return to the company’s "never settle" philosophy with premium features at a relatively competitive price. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring high performance and efficiency, making it ideal for power users and gamers alike.

Its key features include a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering sharp visuals and smooth scrolling. It supports HDR10+ for an immersive viewing experience. The phone also includes a triple camera system, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens for versatile photography.