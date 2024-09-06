Oppo A17 Specs

The Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to offer essential features at an affordable price point, targeted at users who need a reliable daily driver without the premium price tag, the Oppo A17 combines a sleek design, a large display, and a decent camera setup.

Model Name Oppo A17 Network Technology GSM, HSPA / LTE Body Dimensions 164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) SIM Dual SIM Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.56 inches, 103.4 cm2 (~83.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density) Multitouch Yes Protection Platform OS Android 12, ColorOS 12.1 Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU PowerVR GE8320 Memory Card slot microSDXC Internal 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM

eMMC 5.1 Camera Primary 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps Secondary 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Sound Alert types Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth Yes GPS GPS NFC No Infrared port Radio FM radio USB Micro USB 2.0 Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Browser HTML5 Java No Additional Features Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery life Talk time Video Playback Misc Colors Midnight Black, Lake Blue, Sunlight Orange Price INR ₹9,999. Tests Camera Loudspeaker Audio quality Antutu Vellamo Quadrant 3DMark

With a focus on battery life and practical performance, this device caters to those seeking solid functionality for everyday tasks like browsing, social media, and light photography. Although it may not pack high-end specs, the Oppo A17 strikes a good balance between price and performance, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.