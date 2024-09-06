Oppo A17 Specs

The Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to offer essential features at an affordable price point, targeted at users who need a reliable daily driver without the premium price tag, the Oppo A17 combines a sleek design, a large display, and a decent camera setup.
|Model Name
Oppo A17
|Network
|Technology
|GSM, HSPA / LTE
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches, 103.4 cm2 (~83.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Platform
|OS
|Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
|Camera
|Primary
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Secondary
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|GPS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|Micro USB 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|Java
|No
|Battery
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Battery life
|Misc
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Lake Blue, Sunlight Orange
|Price
|INR
|₹9,999.
|Tests
|Camera
|Loudspeaker
|Audio quality
|Antutu
|Vellamo
|Quadrant
|3DMark
With a focus on battery life and practical performance, this device caters to those seeking solid functionality for everyday tasks like browsing, social media, and light photography. Although it may not pack high-end specs, the Oppo A17 strikes a good balance between price and performance, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.