smartphones

Oppo A17 Specs

The Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to offer essential features at an affordable price point, targeted at users who need a reliable daily driver without the premium price tag

PCQ Bureau
OPPO A17

The Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to offer essential features at an affordable price point, targeted at users who need a reliable daily driver without the premium price tag, the Oppo A17 combines a sleek design, a large display, and a decent camera setup. 

Model Name  

Oppo A17
Network    
  Technology GSM, HSPA / LTE
Body    
  Dimensions 164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm (6.46 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
  Weight 189 g (6.67 oz)
  SIM Dual SIM
Display    
  Type IPS LCD
  Size 6.56 inches, 103.4 cm2 (~83.3% screen-to-body ratio)
  Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
  Multitouch Yes
  Protection  
Platform    
  OS Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
  Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm)
  CPU Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
  GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory    
  Card slot microSDXC
  Internal 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM

eMMC 5.1
Camera    
  Primary 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
  Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
  Video 1080p@30fps
  Secondary 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
Sound    
  Alert types Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
  Loudspeaker Yes
  3.5mm jack Yes
Comms    
  WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
  Bluetooth Yes
  GPS GPS
  NFC No
  Infrared port  
  Radio FM radio
  USB Micro USB 2.0
Features    
  Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
  Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
  Browser HTML5
  Java No
Additional Features    
     
     
Battery   Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Battery life Talk time  
  Video Playback  
     
Misc    
  Colors Midnight Black, Lake Blue, Sunlight Orange
     
Price INR ₹9,999.
     
Tests  
  Camera  
  Loudspeaker  
  Audio quality  
     
  Antutu  
  Vellamo  
  Quadrant  
  3DMark

With a focus on battery life and practical performance, this device caters to those seeking solid functionality for everyday tasks like browsing, social media, and light photography. Although it may not pack high-end specs, the Oppo A17 strikes a good balance between price and performance, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

