Vivo V30 Pro Specs

The Vivo V30 Pro is a feature-packed mid-range smartphone that offers flagship-level capabilities at a competitive price. It comes equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, offering sharp visuals and smooth performance.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, the phone delivers impressive speed and multitasking, supported by up to 12GB of RAM with an additional 12GB of virtual memory for seamless app switching and gaming performance.