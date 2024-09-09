Subscribe

0

Advertisment
smartphones

Vivo V30 Pro Specs

The Vivo V30 Pro is a feature-packed mid-range smartphone that offers flagship-level capabilities at a competitive price. It comes equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, offering sharp visuals and smooth performance.

author-image
PCQ Bureau
New Update
Vivo V30 Pro

The Vivo V30 Pro is a feature-packed mid-range smartphone that offers flagship-level capabilities at a competitive price. It comes equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, offering sharp visuals and smooth performance.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, the phone delivers impressive speed and multitasking, supported by up to 12GB of RAM with an additional 12GB of virtual memory for seamless app switching and gaming performance.

 

Model Name  

Vivo V30 Pro
Network    
  Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
Body    
  Dimensions 164.4 x 75.1 x 7.5 mm (6.47 x 2.96 x 0.30 in)
  Weight 188 g (6.63 oz)
  SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

IP54, dust and splash resistant
Display    
  Type AMOLED, 1B colors, HDR10+, 120Hz, 2800 nits (peak)
  Size 6.78 inches, 111.0 cm2 (~89.9% screen-to-body ratio)
  Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~453 ppi density)
  Multitouch Yes
  Protection Schott α glass
Platform    
  OS Android 14, Funtouch 14
  Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm)
  CPU Octa-core (1x3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3x3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  GPU Mali-G610 MC6
Memory    
  Card slot NO
  Internal 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

UFS 3.1
Camera    
  Primary 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.49", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

50 MP, f/1.9, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.51", 0.64µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom

50 MP, f/2.0, 15mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76", 0.64µm, AF
  Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Ring-LED flash, panorama, HDR
  Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
  Secondary 50 MP, f/2.0, 20mm (wide), 1/2.76", 0.64µm, AF
Sound    
  Alert types Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
  Loudspeaker Yes
  3.5mm jack No
Comms    
  WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
  Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
  GPS GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
  NFC Yes
  Infrared port No
  Radio No
  USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Features    
  Sensors

Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass
  Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
  Browser HTML5
  Java No
Additional Features    
     
     
Battery   Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
Battery life Talk time  
  Video Playback  
     
Misc    
  Colors Bloom White, Waving Aqua, Lush Green, Noble Black
     
Price INR 41502
     
Tests    
  Camera  
  Loudspeaker  
  Audio quality  
     
  Antutu  
  Vellamo  
  Quadrant  
  3DMark
Advertisment

Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us: