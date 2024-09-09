Vivo V30 Pro Specs

The Vivo V30 Pro is a feature-packed mid-range smartphone that offers flagship-level capabilities at a competitive price. It comes equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, offering sharp visuals and smooth performance.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, the phone delivers impressive speed and multitasking, supported by up to 12GB of RAM with an additional 12GB of virtual memory for seamless app switching and gaming performance.
|Model Name
Vivo V30 Pro
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.1 x 7.5 mm (6.47 x 2.96 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP54, dust and splash resistant
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, HDR10+, 120Hz, 2800 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.78 inches, 111.0 cm2 (~89.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1260 x 2800 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~453 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Schott α glass
|Platform
|OS
|Android 14, Funtouch 14
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1x3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3x3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Memory
|Card slot
|NO
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
UFS 3.1
|Camera
|Primary
|50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.49", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
50 MP, f/1.9, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.51", 0.64µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom
50 MP, f/2.0, 15mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76", 0.64µm, AF
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Ring-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Secondary
|50 MP, f/2.0, 20mm (wide), 1/2.76", 0.64µm, AF
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Features
|Sensors
Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|Java
|No
|Battery
|Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Battery life
|Misc
|Colors
|Bloom White, Waving Aqua, Lush Green, Noble Black
|Price
|INR
|41502
